Latest Key Developments

Nexgen Energy $60 mln strategic investment by Cef holdings
Thursday, 2 Jun 2016 

Nexgen Energy Ltd : Nexgen announces us$60 million strategic investment by cef holdings . Debentures will carry a 7.5% coupon over a 5-year term . Proceeds from debentures will be used to fund continuing exploration and development of company's sw2 properties .Binding term sheet with cef holdings to issue and sell to cef and/or affiliates $60 million of unsecured convertible debentures of nexgen.  Full Article

NexGen Energy Ltd announces $20 mln bought deal financing
Thursday, 19 Nov 2015 

NexGen Energy Ltd:Announces $20 million bought deal financing.Underwriters agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 31.3 million common shares at a price of $0.64 per share.Says proceeds will be used to advance exploration and development of company's mineral properties located in Saskatchewan.  Full Article

NexGen Energy Ltd News

BRIEF-Nexgen acquires remaining 40 pct interest in the Dufferin Lake property

* Nexgen acquires remaining 40 pct interest in the Dufferin Lake Property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

