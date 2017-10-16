Edition:
India

NEX Group PLC (NXGN.L)

NXGN.L on London Stock Exchange

619.30GBp
1:46pm IST
Change (% chg)

-4.20 (-0.67%)
Prev Close
623.50
Open
619.00
Day's High
621.50
Day's Low
618.50
Volume
14,087
Avg. Vol
1,072,424
52-wk High
937.12
52-wk Low
445.90

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

NEX says ‍Jenny Knott to step down as Nex Optimisation CEO
Monday, 16 Oct 2017 

Oct 16 (Reuters) - NEX Group Plc ::NEX GROUP PLC - ‍JENNY KNOTT TO STEP DOWN AS NEX OPTIMISATION UNIT'S​ CEO.NEX GROUP PLC - ‍KEN PIGAGA, GLOBAL CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF NEX HAS BEEN APPOINTED CEO OF NEX OPTIMISATION EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY​.NEX GROUP PLC - ‍KEN WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS A DIRECTOR ON NEX BOARD​.NEX GROUP PLC - ‍KEN WILL HAND OVER RESPONSIBILITIES TO CFO SAM WREN WHO WILL ASSUME ROLE OF GLOBAL COO IN ADDITION TO HER ROLE AS GROUP CFO​.  Full Article

Nex Group says ‍group revenue for first six months increased by more than 7 pct​
Monday, 2 Oct 2017 

Oct 2 (Reuters) - NEX GROUP PLC ::GROUP REVENUE FOR FIRST SIX MONTHS INCREASED BY MORE THAN 7% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS​.‍BROADER NEX TRANSFORMATION PROGRAMME REMAINS ON TRACK; ADDITIONAL COST SAVINGS HAVE BEEN IDENTIFIED OVER AND ABOVE £25 MILLION.‍NEX OPTIMISATION TO INCREASE INVESTMENT SPEND IN 1ST 6 MONTHS AS PART OF PROJECT TO TRANSFORM BUSINESS TO MORE CLIENT-CENTRIC STRUCTURE.  Full Article

NEX Group May spot FX volumes up 12 percent year on year
Friday, 2 Jun 2017 

June 2 (Reuters) - NEX Group Plc ::May spot FX volumes at $81.3 billion, up 12 percent year on year.  Full Article

NEX Group gets boost from U.S. election outcome
Wednesday, 15 Feb 2017 

NEX Group Plc : Trading statement . Q3 group revenue up 11 pct (YTD up 4 pct) . NEX markets Q3 revenue up 15 pct (YTD up 4 pct) . NEX optimisation Q3 revenue up 6 pct (YTD up 4 pct) . After trump's election victory we benefited from an increase in trading activity - CEO . Still too early to assume with any confidence that previous and prolonged period of subdued market conditions has come to a permanent end - CEO .Our focus on medium-term growth while maintaining a strong cost discipline across group remains paramount - CEO.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

NEX Group PLC News

MOVES-Knott steps down as NEX Optimisation head

LONDON, Oct 16 (IFR) - Jenny Knott has stepped down as CEO of NEX Optimisation, the post-trade division of the former ICAP group. She will be replaced by Ken Pigaga, previously global chief operating officer of the wider NEX Group.

» More NXGN.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials