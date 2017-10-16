Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

NEX says ‍Jenny Knott to step down as Nex Optimisation CEO

Oct 16 (Reuters) - NEX Group Plc ::NEX GROUP PLC - ‍JENNY KNOTT TO STEP DOWN AS NEX OPTIMISATION UNIT'S​ CEO.NEX GROUP PLC - ‍KEN PIGAGA, GLOBAL CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF NEX HAS BEEN APPOINTED CEO OF NEX OPTIMISATION EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY​.NEX GROUP PLC - ‍KEN WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS A DIRECTOR ON NEX BOARD​.NEX GROUP PLC - ‍KEN WILL HAND OVER RESPONSIBILITIES TO CFO SAM WREN WHO WILL ASSUME ROLE OF GLOBAL COO IN ADDITION TO HER ROLE AS GROUP CFO​.

Nex Group says ‍group revenue for first six months increased by more than 7 pct​

Oct 2 (Reuters) - NEX GROUP PLC ::GROUP REVENUE FOR FIRST SIX MONTHS INCREASED BY MORE THAN 7% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS​.‍BROADER NEX TRANSFORMATION PROGRAMME REMAINS ON TRACK; ADDITIONAL COST SAVINGS HAVE BEEN IDENTIFIED OVER AND ABOVE £25 MILLION.‍NEX OPTIMISATION TO INCREASE INVESTMENT SPEND IN 1ST 6 MONTHS AS PART OF PROJECT TO TRANSFORM BUSINESS TO MORE CLIENT-CENTRIC STRUCTURE.

NEX Group May spot FX volumes up 12 percent year on year

June 2 (Reuters) - NEX Group Plc ::May spot FX volumes at $81.3 billion, up 12 percent year on year.

NEX Group gets boost from U.S. election outcome

NEX Group Plc : Trading statement . Q3 group revenue up 11 pct (YTD up 4 pct) . NEX markets Q3 revenue up 15 pct (YTD up 4 pct) . NEX optimisation Q3 revenue up 6 pct (YTD up 4 pct) . After trump's election victory we benefited from an increase in trading activity - CEO . Still too early to assume with any confidence that previous and prolonged period of subdued market conditions has come to a permanent end - CEO .Our focus on medium-term growth while maintaining a strong cost discipline across group remains paramount - CEO.