Xing SE (OBCGn.DE)
249.30EUR
5:38pm IST
€0.20 (+0.08%)
€249.10
€249.05
€250.20
€247.95
2,918
8,410
€275.15
€166.70
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Xing H1 profits up 34 pct to EUR 11.7 mln
Xing AG
Xing extends contracts of all board members
Xing AG
Xing proposes dividend increase and payment of a special dividend
Xing AG:Resolved to put forward a proposal to increase regular dividend from 0.92 euros per share to 1.03 euros per share.Also resolved to propose additional special dividend distribution of 1.50 euros per share. Full Article
BRIEF-Germany's Xing says acquires Internations
* Says basic acquisition price of around eur 10 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: