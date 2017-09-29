Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp priced EUR 500 mln covered bonds

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Oversea-chinese Banking Corporation Limited () :Ocbc Bank Priced Eur 500 Million 0.25 Per Cent. Covered Bonds Due 2022.Covered bonds will bear interest at a fixed rate of 0.25% per annum.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation bank prices A$500 mln of senior floating rate notes due 2018

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited : OCBC Bank Priced A$500 Million Of Senior Floating Rate Notes Due 2018 . Net proceeds from issue of notes will be used for general corporate purposes of ocbc bank . Notes will bear interest at 3-month bank bill swap reference rate plus 0.49% per annum, payable quarterly in arrear .Application will be made for listing of notes on singapore exchange securities trading, notes expected to be listed on SGX-ST on 23 Feb.

OCBC CEO says cautious on new loan origination

Singapore OCBC CEO says: Stress situation in oil and gas sector is expected to continue . Cautious on new loan origination Further company coverage: [OCBC.SI] (Reporting by Anshuman Daga) ((Anshuman.Daga@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp updates on OCBC Group's shareholdings in United Engineers & WBL Corp

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation and Great Eastern Holdings : Joint Announcement: OCBC Group's Shareholdings in United Engineers Limited & WBL Corporation Limited . They have received non-binding expressions of interests over their combined stakes in UEL and WBL .OCBC Bank and GEH are evaluating these expressions of interests and there is no certainty that any transaction will materialise.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation and Great Eastern updates on shareholdings in United Engineers and WBL corp

Oversea-chinese Banking Corporation Limited : (Joint Announcement: Ocbc Group's Shareholdings In United Engineers Limited & Wbl Corporation Limited) . Co and Great Eastern currently reviewing strategic options with respect to their combined stakes in united engineers and wbl corp .No decision has been made at this time to pursue any specific transaction or any other strategic option.

Oversea-Chinese Banking says Q2 net profit S$885 mln

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd : Second quarter and/ or half yearly results) . Ocbc group reported second quarter 2016 net profit of s$885 million; second quarter earnings down 15% . The second quarter, net interest income declined 2% to s$1.26 billion from s$1.28 billion . Interim dividend maintained at 18 cents per share . Qtrly non-interest income was 16% lower at s$788 million as compared with s$939 million a year ago . Group's common equity tier 1 capital adequacy ratio tier 1 car and total car as at 30 June 2016, were 14.9%, 15.5% and 17.5% respectively . Net interest margin for the quarter rose 1 basis point to 1.68% from a year ago from improved customer loan yields. . Quarter end group's npl ratio was 1.1%, higher from 0.7% a year ago and from 1.0% the previous quarter . "We are well-positioned to weather the uncertainties ahead" .

Oversea Chinese Banking updates on increase in shareholding in Great Eastern

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd : Increase in shareholding in Great Eastern Holdings Limited . Purchased, on a willing buyer willing seller basis, 100,000 shares at S$21.45 per share in Great Eastern . Says purchase has increased ocbc bank's shareholding in geh from 87.73% to 87.75% .Deal for a total gross consideration of S$2.145 million in cash.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp merges two banking units in China

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd : Merges two banking subsidiaries in China to become OCBC Wing Hang China . Headquartered in Shanghai, OCBC Wing Hang China has a registered capital of RMB5 billion (s$1 billion) ((For more news, please click here [OCBC.SI])) ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)).

Investors file U.S. lawsuit accusing banks of conspiring to rig derivative prices incorporating Singapore rate benchmarks

: Investors file U.S. lawsuit accusing banks of conspiring to rig derivative prices incorporating Singapore rate benchmarks-filing . Lawsuit alleges rigging based on Singapore interbank offered rate, Singapore swap offer rate . Some defendants include Citigroup Bank, of America, JPMorgan Chase rbs, UBS, ING, BNP Paribas Oversea Chinese Banking Corp- . Defendants also include Barclays, Credit Agricole Credit Suisse stanchart, Dbs, Mitsubishi Ufj HSBC, Macquarie, Commerzbank.

Moody's changes outlook on Singapore's banking system to negative

Moody's: Moody's changes outlook on Singapore's banking system to negative . Moody's On Singapore - Expect rising risks to the banks' asset quality and profitability . Moody's On Singapore - Growth will be adversely affected by slowing domestic manufacturing sector, weaker economic activity in Greater China, Malaysia .Moody's - Negative outlook on Singapore's banking system over next 12-18 months reflects weaker operating conditions for the banks.