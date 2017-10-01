Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Egypt's SODIC signs another MoU to secure plot

Oct 1 (Reuters) - SIXTH OF OCTOBER DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT CO :SIGNS ANOTHER MOU TO SECURE PLOT TO DEVELOP AN AREA OF ABOUT 300 FEDDAN IN NORTHERN COAST IN PARTNERSHIP WITH OWNER.

Egypt's SODIC Q2 consol profit rises

Aug 17 (Reuters) - SIXTH OF OCTOBER DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT CO ::Q2 CONSOL NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS EGP 129.8 MILLION VERSUS EGP 97 MILLION YEAR AGO.Q2 CONSOL TOTAL REVENUE EGP 469.9 MILLION VERSUS EGP 436.7 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 CONSOL NET PROFIT EGP 341.5 MILLION VERSUS EGP 158 MILLION YEAR AGO.

Egypt's SODIC records Q1 customer contracts of EGP 1.2 bln

April 23 (Reuters) - Sixth Of October Development And Investment Co ::Q1 customer contracts EGP 1.2 billion, up 64 pct year over year.

Egypt's SODIC posts H1 net profit of 157.785 million Egyptian pounds

Sixth Of October Development And Investment Co Sae : Egypt's SODIC posts H1 net profit of 157.785 million Egyptian pounds versus 152.288 million in same period last year -statement Further company coverage: [OCDI.CA] (Reporting by Lin Noueihed) ((lin.noueihed@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Egypt's SODIC posts decline in Q1 net profit to 54.655 mln Egyptian pounds

Sixth Of October Development And Investment Co Sae : Egypt's SODIC posts Q1 net profit of 54.655 mln Egyptian pounds vs 79.31 mln in same period last year . Egypt's SODIC posts Q1 sales of 186.777 mln pounds vs 283.851 mln in same period last year .Source: Statement.