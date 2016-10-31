Octodec Investments Ltd (OCTJ.J)
OCTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
2,304.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
2,304.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-15.00 (-0.65%)
-15.00 (-0.65%)
Prev Close
2,319.00
2,319.00
Open
2,324.00
2,324.00
Day's High
2,324.00
2,324.00
Day's Low
2,292.00
2,292.00
Volume
27,197
27,197
Avg. Vol
180,332
180,332
52-wk High
2,554.00
2,554.00
52-wk Low
1,950.00
1,950.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Octodec Investments says FY distribution per share up 6.5 pct
Octodec Investments Ltd