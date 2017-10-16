Oberoi Realty Ltd (OEBO.BO)
467.90INR
3:51pm IST
Rs1.45 (+0.31%)
Rs466.45
Rs472.00
Rs472.00
Rs462.00
24,118
54,242
Rs485.00
Rs255.60
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
India's Oberoi Realty Sept-qtr consol profit up about 25 pct
Oct 16 (Reuters) - Oberoi Realty Ltd
India's Oberoi Realty June-qtr consol profit rises
Oberoi Realty Ltd
Oberoi Realty seeks members' nod for NCD issue of up to 15 bln rupees
Oberoi Realty Ltd
BRIEF-India's Oberoi Realty Sept-qtr consol profit up about 25 pct
* Sept quarter consol net profit 1.04 billion rupees versus profit of 835.1 million rupees last year