OHB SE sees FY 2017 increase in total revenues to EUR 800 mln

OHB SE :Offers an outlook on the business development in 2017: increase in total revenues 2017 to 800 million euros ($844.16 million), EBITDA expected to reach 60 million euros, EBIT will enhance to 44 million euros.

OHB SE: unit MT Aerospace awarded contract

OHB SE : MT Aerospace awarded contract for mechanical systems of ARIANE 6 ground facilities .Contract worth 23 million euros ($25.76 million)is covering development, manufacturing, delivery and commissioning of mechanical systems for launching facilities for coming ARIANE 6 until handover to CNES and ESA in May, 2018.

OHB awarded contract by DLR Space Administration

OHB SE : Awarded contract by DLR Space Administration for the technological management of technologies for the Heinrich Hertz satellite mission .Contract for satellite-side technology management is worth a total of around 10 million euros ($11.33 million).

OHB H1 net profit up 5 pct at 10.5 mln euros

OHB SE : Total revenues of 316 million euros ($355.91 million) (+0.3 pct) in the first half 2016 . H1 EBITDA increase of 8 pct to 24.0 million euros and EBIT increase of 12 pct to 18.3 million euros . Full-year forecast for 2016 confirmed with firm orders still high at 1.6 billion euros .H1 consolidated net profit for period at 10.5 million euros (previous year: 10.0 million euros).

OHB unit CGS signs conversion contract for realization of MWI instrument

OHB SE : CGS SpA Compagnia Generale per lo Spazio, a subsidiary of OHB SE, signed the conversion contract for the realization of the MWI instrument for the European MetOp-SG weather satellites . Contract follows a successful preliminary design activity, selection of all subcontractors and price conversion to firm fixed for realization phase .Overall value of MWI contract is 166 million euros ($186.62 million).

OHB says Luxspace and Orbcomm awarded multi-year contract by European Maritime Safety Agency

OHB SE : Affliate Luxspace and Orbcomm awarded with multi-year contract by European Maritime Safety Agency .EMSA framework contract is funded for up to 10.2 million euros ($11.39 million) for fixed 4-year service period. Contract award was result of a competitive bidding process among providers of space-based ais data services.

OHB establishes new subsidiary OHB Venture Capital GmbH

OHB SE :Establishes new subsidiary OHB Venture Capital GmbH.

OHB: service agreement for Paranal observatory in Chile expanded

OHB SE : Service agreement for Paranal observatory in Chile expanded .Contract for services to a total value of 3 million euros ($3.39 million) runs for three years and includes an option for a two-year extension.

OHB Q1 consolidated net profit rises to EUR 4.8 million

OHB SE : Q1 EBITDA, at 10.7 million euros ($12.22 million) and EBIT of 7.8 million euros on the previous year . Confirms outlook for the full 2016 . Q1 consolidated net profit of 4.8 million euros (previous year: 4.7 million euros) . Total revenues increased from 153 million euros to 157 million euros after the first three months .Confirms outlook for the full 2016.

OHB establishes subsidiary in Austria

OHB SE :Is broadening its footprint in applications and services with the establishment of a subsidiary known as M2M Europe Network & Solutions GmbH in Bregenz, Austria.