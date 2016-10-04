Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

IFM fund agrees with OHL Mexico to raise stake in OPI to 49 pct

: OHL's Mexican unit said that IFM fund had agreed to increase stake in Organización de Proyectos Infraestructra (OPI) to 49 percent from the previous 24.99 pct .IFM fund will pay OHL Mexico 8.6 billion Mexican pesos, around 400 million euros.

Audit on OHL Mexico deal finds irregularities for $16 mln

Obrascon Huarte Lain SA : Says Mexican watchdog finds bidding for Viaducto Elevado Bicentenario deal was carried out according to rules . Says auditor recommends rebalancing of concessions to recognize the investments made by OHL Mexico .Says audit finds irregularities concerning 296 million Mexican pesos ($16 million).

Spain's OHL confirms talks over possible buyout of Mexican unit

Spain's OHL : Says in preliminary talks with an unnamed investment fund interested in a possible joint takeover bid for its Mexican unit, OHL Mexico . Says will not under any scenario invest additional funds to buy new shares of OHL Mexico . Reuters reported earlier on Tuesday OHL was in talks with Australia's IFM over a potential buyout of OHL Mexico [ID:nE8N13F02L] Further company coverage: [OHL.MC] (Reporting by madrid.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com) ((+34 91 585 2151;)).

OHL Mexico's Amozoc-Perote highway receives approval to extend concession

OHL Mexico SAB de CV :Said on Thursday its unit Grupo Autopistas Nacionales (GANA) has received authorization to extend the concession period and gradually increase tariffs on Amozoc-Perote highway.

OHL Mexico SAB de CV board chairman steps down - Reuters News

OHL Mexico SAB de CV:The Mexican unit of Spanish construction firm OHL said on Friday its board chairman Jose Andres de Oteyza was stepping down and would be replaced by Juan Luis Osuna, who has served as the board's vice president - RTRS.OHL Mexico has been battered by corruption allegations since recordings were leaked in the first half of last year, in which its executives appeared to be discussing overcharging the government for a highway concession.The company said Oteyza was stepping down for personal reasons and did not go into further detail. He had been in the post since the end of March 2005, OHL Mexico said.

OHL Mexico SAB de CV - Mexico's banking regulator fines OHL Mexico unit $4.1 mln - Reuters News

OHL Mexico SAB de CV:Mexico has fined the embattled Mexican unit of Spanish construction firm OHL 71.7 million pesos ($4.1 million) over inadequacies in its financial reporting, though the company said on Monday there was no evidence of fraud - RTRS.OHL Mexico has been battered by corruption allegations since recordings were leaked in the first half of last year, in which its executives appeared to be discussing overcharging the government for a highway concession.OHL Mexico Chief Executive Sergio Hidalgo said on a conference call that the company board voted unanimously to pay the fine.The company will be required by the Mexican securities regulator (CNBV) to work with its external advisors to come up with an acceptable way to report its so-called guaranteed return, OHL Mexico said in a statement to the stock exchange.