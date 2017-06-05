Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hindustan Oil Exploration sees further delays in issue of petroleum mining lease to Oil India

June 5 (Reuters) - Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd ::Anticipate further delays in issue of petroleum mining lease to Oil India.Expect to commence commercial gas sales only during July - Sept quarter, post review of our representation by NBWL.Reiterate guidance of exiting Q2 FY 2018 with a production level of 25 million standard cubic feet per day.Reiterate guidance of plant capacity to process 36 million standard cubic feet per day.

India's Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas says April total crude oil production down 0.62 pct

May 23 (Reuters) - Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, India::Says total crude oil production in April was 2938.85 TMT, down 0.62 percent.Says total crude oil production for ONGC in April was 1847.16 TMT.

Indian Oil Corp says JV with Oil India, Bharat PetroResources completes 2 acquisitions

Indian Oil Corpn Ltd :JV completes buying 23.9 pct shares of charter capital of JSC vankorneft, 29.9 pct of participatory share in charter capital of LLC TYNGD.

India oil min says India will continue with current gas price formula

Oil Ministry: India oil minister says scouting for more oil gas assets in Russia . Oil India chair says currently producing 3.2 million t of oil/ year . India oil min says will continue with current gas price formula (Bengaluru newsroom) ((ReutersIndia.snapping@thomsonreuters.com ;)).

Oil India gets members' nod for appointment of Utpal Bora as CMD

Oil India Ltd : Gets members' nod for appointment of Utpal Bora as chairman, MD .Gets members' nod for issue of debentures on pvt placement basis.

Oil India June-qtr profit falls about 33 pct

Oil India Ltd : June-quarter net profit 4.94 billion rupees . June-quarter net sales 21.33 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 5.62 billion rupees . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 7.43 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 27.50 billion rupees .

Oil India says Utpal Bora takes over as chairman, MD

Oil India Ltd : Utpal bora has taken over as chairman and managing director of Oil India Limited .

Oil India says A P Sawhney has been given additional charge as chairman, MD for 3 months

Oil India Ltd : A.P sawhney given additional charge of post of chairman & managing director, Oil for period of three months .

Oil India March-qtr profit down 15 pct

Oil India Ltd : March-quarter net profit 4.69 billion rupees; net sales 18.99 billion rupees .

Oil India Ltd declares interim dividend

Oil India Ltd:Says that it has declared interim dividend of 8 Indian rupees per share (i.e. 80%) for the year 2015-16.Says dividend is payable on and from Jan. 21, 2016.Says payment will be completed on and before Feb. 10, 2016.