Omaxe Ltd (OMAX.NS)
OMAX.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
204.75INR
23 Oct 2017
204.75INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.90 (-0.44%)
Rs-0.90 (-0.44%)
Prev Close
Rs205.65
Rs205.65
Open
Rs205.65
Rs205.65
Day's High
Rs206.45
Rs206.45
Day's Low
Rs202.70
Rs202.70
Volume
508,124
508,124
Avg. Vol
585,918
585,918
52-wk High
Rs215.70
Rs215.70
52-wk Low
Rs154.75
Rs154.75
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Omaxe Dec-qtr consol profit rises about 9 pct
Omaxe Ltd
Omaxe Ltd March-qtr consol profit up about 20 pct
Omaxe Ltd
BRIEF-India's Omaxe says Sunil Goel resigns as joint MD
Sept 28 Omaxe Ltd * Says Sunil Goel, joint managing director of co, resigns Source text - http://bit.ly/2wlnPrb Further company coverage: