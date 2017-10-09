Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Old Mutual cuts stake in Indivior to 4.36 pct

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Indivior Plc :OLD MUTUAL CUTS STAKE IN INDIVIOR TO 4.36 PERCENT FROM 7.01 PERCENT STAKE EARLIER- FILING‍​.

Old Mutual says OMEM retains full-year earnings forecast

May 25 (Reuters) - Old Mutual Plc ::OMEM continues to have expectations for moderate full year earnings growth.

OM Asset Management launches public offering, signs repurchase agreement with Old Mutual

Old mutual plc : Jse: Oml - Om Asset Management Launches Public Offering And Enters Into A Repurchase Agreement With Old Mutual Plc . Proceeds to Old Mutual from proposed offering and repurchase agreement are expected to be used for general corporate purposes . BofA Merrill lynch, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Citigroup, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Evercore ISI are acting as joint bookrunning managers for offering . Om Asset Management Plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 13 million of its ordinary shares . Ordinary shares are being offered by Old Mutual, through its wholly owned subsidiary, OM Group (UK) limited . Underwriters also have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.95 million ordinary shares at public offering price . Omam agreed to repurchase 6 million ordinary shares directly from OM Group .Old Mutual intends to continue reduction of its holdings in omam in an orderly manner which balances value, cost, time, and risk.

Old Mutual sees 2016 corporate costs in-line with a year earlier

Old Mutual Plc : Old mutual plc - capital markets day . Intend to continue with phased reduction of our 66% holding in omam in an orderly manner while supporting development of its strategy . Omw has announced that for three months ended 30 september 2016, it recorded net client cash flow of £0.9 billion (q3 2015: £2.3 billion) . Through asset disposals and use of old mutual's surplus cash, we intend to materially reduce old mutual's holding company debt . Omw had funds under management of £119 billion (fy 2015: £104 billion) for 3 mths ended sept 30 . Old mutual - currently estimated at £5 million to £10 million per annum; and one-off costs of between £50-£65 million for winding down head office and its activities in london. . Corporate costs in 2016 are expected to be in line with 2015 . For omw, managed separation costs and business stand-alone costs in second half of 2016 are expected to be approximately £10 million .Total cost to complete re-platforming of it business platform will be in range of £425 million to £450 million, excluding any further spend on heritage.

Old Mutual says OMAM completes investment in Landmark Partners

Old Mutual Plc :OMAM completes investment in Landmark Partners.

Old Mutual CEO Hemphill says UK watchdog probes could affect break-up timetable

Old Mutual Plc : Ceo bruce hemphill says uk financial watchdog investigations into its insurance business could affect timing of break-up plans, value of uk business . Ceo bruce hemphill says aims to cut uk head office staff to 140 by end-2016 from 275 Further company coverage: [OML.L] ((carolyn.cohn@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Old Mutual sells Old Mutual Wealth Italy for 278 mln euro

Old Mutual Plc : Sale of Old Mutual Wealth Italy . To sell Old Mutual Wealth Italy to ERGO Italia, owned by Cinven. . Consideration for transaction is 278 mln euro in cash, plus interest to completion. . Transaction is subject to usual regulatory approvals and customary conditions and is expected to complete within six months . Says sale is final part of divestment of Old Mutual Wealth's continental European businesses allowing it to focus on its core UK . As at 31 Dec 2015, OMWI had eur 7 billion of funds under management, contributed 22 mln euro of post-tax earnings for year ending 31 Dec. .Says proceeds will be retained by Old Mutual for general corporate purposes.

Old Mutual confirms deal talks with Cinven regarding Italian business

Old Mutual Plc : Old Mutual enters into exclusive negotiations regarding its Italian business . Announces that it has entered into a short period of exclusive negotiations with Cinven, owner of ERGO Italia, regarding sale of Old Mutual Wealth Italy . Old Mutual Wealth Italy is owned by Old Mutual Wealth, part of Old Mutual Plc. .Can be no certainty that these negotiations will lead to any transaction.

Old Mutual names Ingrid Johnson to OM Asset Management board

Old Mutual Plc :Announces that Ingrid Johnson, group finance director, has been appointed to board of OM Asset Management Plc.

OMAM Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.30

Om Asset Management Plc : Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.30 . Q2 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q2 revenue fell 26.7 percent to $156.5 million . Q2 revenue view $160.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .At June 30, 2016, OMAM's total AUM were $218.8 billion, up $0.8 billion or 0.4 percent compared to $218.0 billion at March 31, 2016.