Omnia Group withdraws offer for Nordex Explosives

Omnia Holdings Ltd : Omnia Group withdraws offer for Nordex Explosives Ltd. .Withdrawal and termination of its offer to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Nordex Explosives Ltd..

Omnia Holdings Ltd increases offer price to C$0.25 per Nordex share

Omnia Holdings Ltd: Increasing its all-cash per share offer price by c$0.03 to c$0.25 per share under its offer to purchase all common shares of nordex .Omnia Holdings Ltd says no other terms or conditions of omnia offer are changed.

Nordex Explosives announces increase in offer price from EPC Groupe

Nordex Explosives Ltd : Nordex Explosives announces increase in offer price from EPC groupe to $0.22 for each Nordex share .Increased price offere by EPC to co's shareholders matches cash consideration offered by Omnia Holdings under take-over bid to buy co.

Omnia Group to make offer to buy Nordex for C$0.20 in cash per share

Omnia Holdings : Omnia Group to make all-cash premium offer to acquire Nordex Explosives . Intends to make an all-cash offer to purchase shares of nordex explosives limited for c$0.20 in cash per share . Offer will be made through Omnia's mining division in name of BME . "Offer follows five months of negotiations with Nordex which were unsuccessful" . Offer will not be subject to a financing condition and made from cash on hand .While offer will be made without support of board of Nordex, Omnia remains open to discussing supported transaction with Nordex.

Omnia Group offers to buy Nordex Explosives

Omnia Holdings reports flat FY rev

Omnia Holdings Ltd : FY revenue remained flat at R16.8 billion . FY profit before tax of R1 012 million down 24% . FY headline earnings per share down 29% to 1 033 cents .Board has declared a final gross cash dividend of 180 cents per ordinary share in respect of year ended 31 March 2016.

Omnia Hldgs sees fy HEPS down between 31-28 pct

Omnia Holdings Ltd : Earnings per share is expected to be between 1 020 cents and 1 070 cents, reflecting a decrease of between 27% and 24% .Headline earnings per share is expected to be between 1 010 cents and 1 060 cents, reflecting a decrease of between 31% and 28%.