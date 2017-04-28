Edition:
Onex Corp (ONEX.TO)

ONEX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

97.15CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$97.15
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
123,755
52-wk High
$106.05
52-wk Low
$82.13

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Onex takes Emerald Expositions public
Friday, 28 Apr 2017 

April 27 (Reuters) - Onex Corp :Onex takes Emerald Expositions public.At offering price, proceeds to Onex Group will be approximately $85 million of which Onex' share will be approximately $22 million.  Full Article

Onex qtrly loss per share from cont ops $1.16
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 

Onex Corp : Qtrly revenues $ 5,425 million versus $ 4,926 million . Onex reports second-quarter 2016 results .Qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $1.16.  Full Article

Onex and Baring Asia to acquire Thomson Reuters' Intellectual Property & Science business for $3.55 bln
Monday, 11 Jul 2016 

Onex Corp : Onex and Baring Asia to acquire Thomson Reuters' Intellectual Property & Science business for $3.55 billion . Transaction is expected to be funded with an equity investment of approximately $1.6 billion for 100% ownership of IP&S . Onex' portion of equity investment will be made by Onex Partners IV and certain limited partners as co-investors, including Onex . Latham & Watkins Llp is serving as legal advisor to Onex and Baring Asia on transaction .Onex' portion of equity investment approximately $1.2 billion.  Full Article

Thomson Reuters to sell IP & Science unit to Onex, Baring Asia for $3.55 bln
Monday, 11 Jul 2016 

Thomson Reuters Corp : Announces definitive agreement to sell its Intellectual Property & Science business to Onex and Baring Asia for $3.55 billion . Expects to use about $1 billion of net proceeds to buy back shares and balance to pay down debt and reinvest in business . Guggenheim Securities, LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as financial advisors to Thomson Reuters for proposed divestiture . Sale is not subject to any financing condition . Any share buybacks from net proceeds will be part of previously announced $1.5 billion share buyback program . Onex and Baring Asia have obtained debt and equity commitments for transaction .Allen & Overy LLP is acting as legal counsel for Thomson Reuters.  Full Article

Onex to invest in Wireco Worldgroup
Monday, 27 Jun 2016 

Onex Corp : Onex to invest in Wireco Worldgroup . Says announced it has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Wireco Worldgroup in a recapitalization transaction .Says transaction is expected to close later this year subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals.  Full Article

Onex reports Q1 revenue of $5.0 billion
Friday, 13 May 2016 

Onex Reports First : "With credit markets only recently recovering, 1 was quiet" . Qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $1.76 . Quarter 2016 results .Q1 revenue rose 21 percent to $5.0 billion.  Full Article

Onex raises dividend 10 pct to C$0.06875/subordinate voting share
Thursday, 12 May 2016 

Onex Corp: Onex increases dividend .Board of directors has approved a 10% increase in quarterly dividend to C$0.06875 per subordinate voting share.  Full Article

Onex Corp says first-quarter dividend declared
Thursday, 25 Feb 2016 

Onex Corp:Declared a first-quarter dividend of C$0.0625 per subordinate voting share payable on April 29 to shareholders of record date as on April 8.  Full Article

Onex Corp says fourth quarter dividend declared
Thursday, 12 Nov 2015 

Onex Corp:Declared a fourth-quarter dividend of C$0.0625 per Subordinate Voting Share.Payable on January 29, 2016 to shareholders of record date on January 8, 2016.  Full Article

