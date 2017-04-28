Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

April 27 (Reuters) - Onex Corp :Onex takes Emerald Expositions public.At offering price, proceeds to Onex Group will be approximately $85 million of which Onex' share will be approximately $22 million.

Onex Corp : Qtrly revenues $ 5,425 million versus $ 4,926 million . Onex reports second-quarter 2016 results .Qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $1.16.

Onex Corp : Onex and Baring Asia to acquire Thomson Reuters' Intellectual Property & Science business for $3.55 billion . Transaction is expected to be funded with an equity investment of approximately $1.6 billion for 100% ownership of IP&S . Onex' portion of equity investment will be made by Onex Partners IV and certain limited partners as co-investors, including Onex . Latham & Watkins Llp is serving as legal advisor to Onex and Baring Asia on transaction .Onex' portion of equity investment approximately $1.2 billion.

Thomson Reuters Corp : Announces definitive agreement to sell its Intellectual Property & Science business to Onex and Baring Asia for $3.55 billion . Expects to use about $1 billion of net proceeds to buy back shares and balance to pay down debt and reinvest in business . Guggenheim Securities, LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as financial advisors to Thomson Reuters for proposed divestiture . Sale is not subject to any financing condition . Any share buybacks from net proceeds will be part of previously announced $1.5 billion share buyback program . Onex and Baring Asia have obtained debt and equity commitments for transaction .Allen & Overy LLP is acting as legal counsel for Thomson Reuters.

Onex Corp : Onex to invest in Wireco Worldgroup . Says announced it has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Wireco Worldgroup in a recapitalization transaction .Says transaction is expected to close later this year subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals.

Onex reports Q1 revenue of $5.0 billion

Qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $1.76 . Quarter 2016 results .Q1 revenue rose 21 percent to $5.0 billion.

Onex Corp: Onex increases dividend .Board of directors has approved a 10% increase in quarterly dividend to C$0.06875 per subordinate voting share.

Onex Corp:Declared a first-quarter dividend of C$0.0625 per subordinate voting share payable on April 29 to shareholders of record date as on April 8.

Onex Corp:Declared a fourth-quarter dividend of C$0.0625 per Subordinate Voting Share.Payable on January 29, 2016 to shareholders of record date on January 8, 2016.