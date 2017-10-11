Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC.NS)
171.70INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs-0.35 (-0.20%)
Rs172.05
Rs172.90
Rs173.40
Rs170.55
4,126,469
7,574,656
Rs211.80
Rs155.20
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Larsen & Toubro unit L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering gets contract from ONGC
Oct 11 (Reuters) - Larsen & Toubro Ltd
India's Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas says June crude oil production up 0.60 pct
July 24 (Reuters) - Ministry Of Petroleum & Natural Gas::Crude oil production in June 2017 was 2984.50 TMT, 2.13 pct lower than target, 0.60 pct higher versus June 2016.Crude oil production by ONGC in June, 2017 was 1859.48 TMT, 1.69 pct lower than monthly target, 3.13 pct higher versus June, 2016.Natural gas production in June, 2017 was 2755.48 MMSCM, 2.75 pct lower than monthly target, 6.05 pct higher versus June, 2016.Natural gas production by ONGC in June, 2017 was 1974.47 MMSCM, 1.59 pct higher than monthly target, up 12.92 pct versus June 2016. Full Article
India's Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas says April total crude oil production down 0.62 pct
May 23 (Reuters) - Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, India::Says total crude oil production in April was 2938.85 TMT, down 0.62 percent.Says total crude oil production for ONGC in April was 1847.16 TMT. Full Article
Oil & Natural Gas Corp gets members' nod for bonus share issue
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd
Swiber updates on claims received by the group
Swiber Holdings Ltd
Reliance Industries says post cessation of production in Tapti, processing facilities handed to ONGC
Reliance Industries Ltd
Fugro awarded geotechnical site investigation contract by ONGC India
Fugro NV
Seamec Ltd announces deployment of vessel Seamec II long term charter for 3 years
Seamec Ltd
Alphageo (India) gets letters of award of contracts from ONGC Ltd
Alphageo (India) Ltd
ONGC says unit ONGC Videsh acquires 15 pct interest in Vankor field in east Siberia
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd
MEDIA-India's Reliance Industries, ONGC team up to share infrastructure - Business Line
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy