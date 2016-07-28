Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ontex H1 net profit up 11 pct at 65.7 mln euros

Ontex Group NV : Q2 revenue rose 19.3 percent to 510.2 million euros ($564.6 million) . H1 adjusted EBITDA increased by 12.2 pct yoy to 123.3 million euros . H1 adjusted net profit was 65.7 million euros, up 11.0 pct compared to last year . In second half we expect to deliver group revenue growth in line with our mid term model . Expect that second half 2016 revenue growth will be in our mid-term range of 4-6 pct like-for-like .Expects to have a group adjusted EBITDA margin for FY 2016 at least in line with FY 2015 (12.4 pct) on a much larger revenue base.

Ontex Group NV: Ontex comments on the decision by the Spanish Competition Authority regarding infringement proceedings ."Ontex does not agree with the decision and will explore all appeal possibilities".

Ontex Group NV:Says expectations for 2016 like-for like (LFL) growth remain unchanged.Expects to have a group adjusted EBITDA margin for FY 2016 in line with FY 2015 (12.4 pct) on a much larger revenue base.

Ontex Group NV:Joins BEL20 and STOXX Europe 600 indices.

Ontex Group NV:Proposes to pay a gross dividend of 0.46 euro per share.On a LFL basis, anticipates group revenue to have a very slow start to 2016, with a pick up over second half to deliver a stronger finish to year.Adjusted EBITDA margin in 2016 is anticipated to be broadly similar to 2015.

Euronext NV:Announces yearly review of the BEL 20, BEL Mid and BEL small indices.Galapagos NV, ING Groep NV and Ontex Group NV to be included in the BEL 20.Befimmo SA, Delta Lloyd NV and D'Ieteren SA to be removed from the BEL 20.Befimmo, D'Ieteren and Leasinvest Real Estate CVA to be included in the BEL Mid index.Ascencio SCA, Galapagos and Ontex Group to be removed from the BEL Mid.Leasinvest and Viohalco SA to be removed from the BEL Small index.Changes will be effective as of March 21, 2016.

Ontex Group NV:Ontex accelerates its growth strategy with the acquisition of Grupo Mabe.Says has completed acquisition of 100 pct of shares of Grupo P.I. Mabe (Grupo Mabe.Cash consideration paid by Ontex at closing amounted to 3,522 million Mexican peso.‍Consideration payable at closing was a mix of cash and newly-issued Ontex Group shares.‍As a result 2,722,2212 new shares have been issued to sellers.‍Additionally, parties agreed an additional deferred consideration of up to 10 million euros per annum may be payable contingent upon exceeding EBITDA targets in 2016 and 2017.Grupo Mabe will be consolidated into the results of Ontex with effect from March 1, 2016.

Ontex Group NV:Announces successful completion of equity placement announced earlier today.Announces successful placement of 4,083,332 new ordinary shares at a price of 28.10 euro per new share.New shares represent approximately 6 pct of issued ordinary share capital of company prior to placement.Placement raising proceeds of approximately 115 million euros (before expenses).Settlement is expected to take place on November 9, subject to customary closing conditions, when the new shares are expected to be admitted to trading on Euronext Brussels.

Ontex Group NV:Reiterates FY 2015 outlook of about 30bps of adjusted EBITDA margin expansion.Ability to generate revenue increases above an underlying market and category growth of 3 pct to 4 pct continues.Announces agreement to acquire Grupo Mabe.Initial consideration of 5,650 million Mexican new peso.