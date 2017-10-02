Ophir Energy PLC (OPHR.L)
68.50GBp
4:13pm IST
0.75 (+1.11%)
67.75
70.75
70.75
67.25
111,882
803,918
103.41
67.00
Ophir Energy Plc signed heads of agreements for Fortuna FLNG
Ophir Energy Plc:Says that it has signed heads of agreements (HoAs) for LNG offtake from the Fortuna FLNG project with six counterparties, all of whom are established LNG buyers in European and Asian markets. Full Article
* OPHIR EQUATORIAL GUINEA (BLOCK R) LTD, HAS AWARDED UPSTREAM CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT FOR FORTUNA FLNG PROJECT TO SUBSEA INTEGRATION ALLIANCE