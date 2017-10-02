Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ophir awarded upstream construction contract

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Ophir Energy Plc ::OPHIR EQUATORIAL GUINEA (BLOCK R) LTD, HAS AWARDED UPSTREAM CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT FOR FORTUNA FLNG PROJECT TO SUBSEA INTEGRATION ALLIANCE.OPHIR ENERGY PLC - AT FID OPHIR EQUATORIAL GUINEA (BLOCK R) LTD WILL BECOME A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF FORTUNA JV​.

Ophir Energy says 66 pct of AGM votes in favour of remuneration report

Ophir Energy Plc : 65.73 percent of votes cast at AGM favour of resolution to approve remuneration report, 34.27 percent against .87.99 percent of votes cast at AGM in favour of resolution to approve remuneration policy, 12.01 percent against.

Ophir Energy Plc signed heads of agreements for Fortuna FLNG

Ophir Energy Plc:Says that it has signed heads of agreements (HoAs) for LNG offtake from the Fortuna FLNG project with six counterparties, all of whom are established LNG buyers in European and Asian markets.