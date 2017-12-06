Orange Polska SA (OPL.WA)
6.12PLN
25 Jan 2018
-- (--)
6.12zł
--
--
--
--
2,437,213
6.46zł
4.37zł
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Orange Polska reaches agreement with trade unions on voluntary redundancies
WARSAW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Orange Polska
Orange Polska in talks to acquire Multimedia Polska Energia
March 22 (Reuters) - Orange Polska OPL.wa::Says taking part in negotiations with Multimedia Polska S.A regarding acquiring 100 percent shares in Multimedia Polska Energia.Multimedia Polska Energia distributes energy to both individual and business customers.Says: "Negotiations are ongoing and the outcome is uncertain".Says purchase of Multimedia Polska Energia, would fit company's strategy of enlarging portfolio of services for households.. Full Article
Orange Polska's 2016 net loss 1.75 bln zlotys, analysts expected profit
Polish Orange unit to accelerate real estate sales
Polish Orange unit expects its mobile business to grow
Polish Orange unit sees Q3 cash generation lower Q/Q
Orange Polska SA shareholders resolved to pay FY 2015 dividend of 0.25 Polish zloty per share
Orange Polska SA:Its shareholders resolved to pay FY 2015 dividend of 0.25 Polish zloty per share.Dividend day is June 22 and dividend will be paid on July 7. Full Article
Orange Polska SA sees 2018 revenue above analysts' estimates - Reuters
Orange Polska SA:Sees its revenues in 2018 similar to 11.84 billion Polish zlotys reported for 2015, the company's chief financial executive, Maciej Nowohonski told a conference call on Feb. 16 - Reuters.Earlier during the call Nowohonski said he saw the company's revenues and EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, to grow again in 2018.FY 2018 revenue at 11.3 bln zlotys - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
Orange Polska SA's CEO says company plans to pay out excess cash as dividend in future years - Reuters
Orange Polska SA:Orange CEO said on Feb. 16 that the company intends to pay out excess cash as dividend in future years - Reuters. Full Article
Orange's Polish arm says Q4 EBITDA hit by social costs
WARSAW, Jan 23 Poland's largest telecoms operator Orange Polska said on Tuesday its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the fourth-quarter of 2017 would fall by 196 million zlotys ($57.6 million).