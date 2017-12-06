Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Orange Polska reaches agreement with trade unions on voluntary redundancies

WARSAW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Orange Polska ::Polish unit of France's Orange << >> says it reached an agreement with trade unions for 2018-2019, which envisages that 2,680 employees will be able to choose voluntary redundancies .The agreements also provides for the possibility to increase basic salaries by 2.5 percent in both 2018 and 2019, as well as additional compensation for employees who reach retirement age.Orange Polska also says that the agreement envisages the limit of employees who can choose the voluntary redundancy option next year at 1,450 .

Orange Polska in talks to acquire Multimedia Polska Energia

March 22 (Reuters) - Orange Polska OPL.wa::Says taking part in negotiations with Multimedia Polska S.A regarding acquiring 100 percent shares in Multimedia Polska Energia.Multimedia Polska Energia distributes energy to both individual and business customers.Says: "Negotiations are ongoing and the outcome is uncertain".Says purchase of Multimedia Polska Energia, would fit company's strategy of enlarging portfolio of services for households..

Orange Polska's 2016 net loss 1.75 bln zlotys, analysts expected profit

Orange Polska SA : The Polish unit of France's Orange , Orange Polska, said on Monday it booked a net loss of 1.746 billion zlotys ($429.18 million) in 2016 compared to a net profit of 254 million zlotys in 2015. . Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of 48 million zlotys in 2016. . Orange Polska also said it booked an impairment loss of 1.792 billion zlotys on its fixed asset that weighed on the 2016 net result but did not affect the company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) or level of cash. . Orange Polska also said that the company's management board will not recommend paying out a dividend for the year that ended on Dec. 31, 2016 as it plans to allocate the maximum amount of cash for strategic investment projects, including a fibre investment. ."This decision is responsible and for the good of the Company and its shareholders as market repair is progressing slower than previously anticipated and more offensive actions are needed," Orange Polska said in a statement..

Polish Orange unit to accelerate real estate sales

Orange Polska SA : Chief Financial Officer at Orange Polish unit Orange Polska said on Tuesday the company will try to accelerate the sale of its real estate assets. . The company, which is Poland's biggest fixed line telecom operator, said last year its real estate assets for sale were worth 1 billion zlotys ($252.82 million) at the time. . Maciej Nowohonski also a news conference that the company considers selling up to 800 million zlotys of handset clients receivables. . On Monday Orange Polska reported a bigger than expected third quarter net profit. [nFWN1CU0U9] Further company coverage: [OPL.WA] ($1 = 3.9554 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko) ((marcin.goclowski@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Polish Orange unit expects its mobile business to grow

Orange Polska : Polish Orange unit Orange Polska sees its mobile business growing in the coming quarters while its fixed line segment will continue to decline, the company's chief financial officer said. . "We would like to keep trends in the mobile segment and show an increase here in the coming quarters," Maciej Nowohonski told a news conference. Further company coverage: [OPL.WA] (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goettig) ((agnieszka.barteczko@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Polish Orange unit sees Q3 cash generation lower Q/Q

: Chief Financial Officer at Polish Orange unit said on Tuesday he expected cash generation in the third quarter to be lower than in the second quarter. . "We expect cash generation to be lower in the third quarter than in the previous semester. The facts impacting this are our license fees and the interest we pay," Maciej Nowohonski told a conference call. . Orange Polska closed the second quarter with organic cash flow of 342 million zlotys or more than double the amount booked year ago. Further company coverage: [OPL.WA] (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko) ((agnieszka.barteczko@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Orange Polska SA shareholders resolved to pay FY 2015 dividend of 0.25 Polish zloty per share

Orange Polska SA:Its shareholders resolved to pay FY 2015 dividend of 0.25 Polish zloty per share.Dividend day is June 22 and dividend will be paid on July 7.

Orange Polska SA sees 2018 revenue above analysts' estimates - Reuters

Orange Polska SA:Sees its revenues in 2018 similar to 11.84 billion Polish zlotys reported for 2015, the company's chief financial executive, Maciej Nowohonski told a conference call on Feb. 16 - Reuters.Earlier during the call Nowohonski said he saw the company's revenues and EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, to grow again in 2018.FY 2018 revenue at 11.3 bln zlotys - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Orange Polska SA's CEO says company plans to pay out excess cash as dividend in future years - Reuters

Orange Polska SA:Orange CEO said on Feb. 16 that the company intends to pay out excess cash as dividend in future years - Reuters.