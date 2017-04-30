Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Jordan Telecommunications Q1 profit rises

Q1 profit 4.6 milllion dinars versus of 2.3 million dinars year ago.Q1 net revenue 82.3 million dinars versus 85.6 million dinars year ago.

Bouygues expects slight increase in French construction market in 2017

Bouygues deputy CEO Olivier Roussat tells a news conference:Expects slight increase in French construction market in 2017.

Bouygues denies talks over possible French telecom sector consolidation - spokesman

Bouygues : Denies talks over possible French telecom sector consolidation - spokesman . "Bouygues denies any talks with other operators over a possible consolidation of the telecoms sector," said a Bouygues spokesman . Officials at SFR, Orange and Iliad not immediately available for comment

Orange Polska's 2016 net loss 1.75 bln zlotys, analysts expected profit

Orange Polska SA : The Polish unit of France's Orange , Orange Polska, said on Monday it booked a net loss of 1.746 billion zlotys ($429.18 million) in 2016 compared to a net profit of 254 million zlotys in 2015. . Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of 48 million zlotys in 2016. . Orange Polska also said it booked an impairment loss of 1.792 billion zlotys on its fixed asset that weighed on the 2016 net result but did not affect the company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) or level of cash. . Orange Polska also said that the company's management board will not recommend paying out a dividend for the year that ended on Dec. 31, 2016 as it plans to allocate the maximum amount of cash for strategic investment projects, including a fibre investment. ."This decision is responsible and for the good of the Company and its shareholders as market repair is progressing slower than previously anticipated and more offensive actions are needed," Orange Polska said in a statement..

Polish Orange unit to accelerate real estate sales

Orange Polska SA : Chief Financial Officer at Orange Polish unit Orange Polska said on Tuesday the company will try to accelerate the sale of its real estate assets. . The company, which is Poland's biggest fixed line telecom operator, said last year its real estate assets for sale were worth 1 billion zlotys ($252.82 million) at the time. . Maciej Nowohonski also a news conference that the company considers selling up to 800 million zlotys of handset clients receivables. . On Monday Orange Polska reported a bigger than expected third quarter net profit. [nFWN1CU0U9]

Orange Egypt confirms seeking to acquire 4G mobile licence

Orange Egypt For Telecommunications : Confirms media report that co submitted request to Egypt telecom regulator to acquire 4G mobile licence .Seeks renegotiation with telecom regulator to gain 4G license under new terms and conditions.

Masmovil reaches deal with Orange for national roaming, site sharing and FTTH

Masmovil Ibercom SA : Says it has reached an agreement with Orange Espagne SA for national roaming, site sharing and FTTH (Fiber to the home) .Terms of the deal, which are confidential, should allow Masmovil to achieve 100 percent of cost savings related to the acquisition of Yoigo (60 million euros; $67.21 million).

Arcep orders Orange to comply with its obligations on French b2b market

France's Arcep says in a statement: Arcep orders Orange to comply with its non-discrimination and transparency obligations for providing access to its civil engineering infrastructures for the business market. . Asks Orange to provide access to its local loop civil engineering infrastructures under the same conditions to alternative operators and to its own departments in terms of the processes and interfaces used for ordering access to civil engineering infrastructures in the business market across the entire country, by 30 September 2016 . Asks Orange to meet its obligation to provide information on accessing its civil engineering infrastructures for optical local loop deployments in the business market, by 31 January 2017 . Asks Organge to measure and publish on its website the missing indicators on Orange Retail orders for access to Orange civil engineering infrastructures for the business market, by 31 October 2016. .If orange fails to comply with this decision within allotted timeframe, case could be referred to Arcep restricted body which may, if warranted, impose a penalty..

Polish Orange unit expects its mobile business to grow

Orange Polska : Polish Orange unit Orange Polska sees its mobile business growing in the coming quarters while its fixed line segment will continue to decline, the company's chief financial officer said. . "We would like to keep trends in the mobile segment and show an increase here in the coming quarters," Maciej Nowohonski told a news conference.

Polish Orange unit sees Q3 cash generation lower Q/Q

Chief Financial Officer at Polish Orange unit said on Tuesday he expected cash generation in the third quarter to be lower than in the second quarter. . "We expect cash generation to be lower in the third quarter than in the previous semester. The facts impacting this are our license fees and the interest we pay," Maciej Nowohonski told a conference call. . Orange Polska closed the second quarter with organic cash flow of 342 million zlotys or more than double the amount booked year ago.