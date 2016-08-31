Oriental Bank Of Commerce Ltd (ORBC.NS)
113.75INR
3:46pm IST
Rs0.45 (+0.40%)
Rs113.30
Rs113.90
Rs114.20
Rs112.10
1,346,885
2,574,025
Rs191.00
Rs101.80
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Oriental Bank of Commerce to raise 2.50 bln rupees in private placement
Oriental Bank of Commerce Ltd
Oriental Bank Of Commerce appoints Jitender Mohan Singh as CFO
Oriental Bank Of Commerce Ltd
Oriental Bank Of Commerce June-qtr profit falls about 61 pct
Oriental Bank Of Commerce Ltd
Oriental Bank Of Commerce intends to raise tier II capital via bonds worth 5 bln rupees
Oriental Bank Of Commerce Ltd
Oriental Bank of Commerce posts March-qtr profit
Oriental Bank Of Commerce Ltd
Oriental Bank of Commerce says India govt raises stake in co by 3.21 pct
Oriental Bank Of Commerce Ltd
Oriental Bank Of Commerce Ltd announces appointment of statutory central auditors
Oriental Bank Of Commerce Ltd:Says that M/s. V K Dhingra & Co. M/s. Sudit K. Parekh & Co. and M/s. V K Ladha & Associates, have been appointed as Statutory Central Auditors of the Bank in place of M/s. P. L. Tandon & Co., M/s. Shah & Taparia & M/s Bansal R Kumar & Associates for FY 2015-16. Full Article
BUZZ-India's Oriental Bank of Commerce falls; cenbank starts corrective action over bad loans
** Mid-sized Indian state-run lender Oriental Bank of Commerce Ltd falls as much as 4.3 pct in early trade