Orbis SA (ORBP.WA)

ORBP.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange

97.40PLN
27 Apr 2018
Change (% chg)

1.40zł (+1.46%)
Prev Close
96.00zł
Open
94.80zł
Day's High
98.80zł
Day's Low
94.80zł
Volume
3,893
Avg. Vol
13,005
52-wk High
104.00zł
52-wk Low
79.00zł

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Orbis Q1 Net Loss Narrows To 4.4 Million Zlotys
Friday, 27 Apr 2018 

April 27 (Reuters) - ORBIS SA ::Q1 NET LOSS 4.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 11.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q1 OPERATING EBITDA 40.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 38.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q1 OPERATING LOSS 1.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 0.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q1 NET SALES 271.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 266.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Orbis Q1 Prelim. Revenue up 2.2 pct YoY
Wednesday, 18 Apr 2018 

April 18 (Reuters) - Orbis SA ::Q1 PRELIM. REVENUE AT 271.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 265.7 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Orbis Management Proposes FY 2017 Dividend Of 1.60 Zloty/Shr
Thursday, 5 Apr 2018 

April 5 (Reuters) - ORBIS SA ::MANAGEMENT PROPOSES FY 2017 DIVIDEND OF 1.60 ZLOTY PER SHARE.  Full Article

Orbis Q3 net profit up at 105.9 mln zlotys
Thursday, 26 Oct 2017 

Oct 26 (Reuters) - ORBIS SA ::Q3 NET SALES 421.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 396.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 OPERATING EBITDA 164.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 138.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 NET PROFIT 105.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 80.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 129.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 104.8 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Orbis signs franchise agreement with Adagio
Monday, 23 Oct 2017 

Oct 23 (Reuters) - ORBIS SA ::SIGNS FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH FRENCH COMPANY ADAGIO SAS UNDER WHICH CO TO RUN APARTHOTELS UNDER ADAGIO BRAND.  Full Article

Orbis sells „Mercure Torun Centrum" hotel for 18 mln zlotys net
Monday, 2 Oct 2017 

Oct 2(Reuters) - ORBIS SA ::SAID ON SATURDAY THAT IT SIGNED FINAL AGREEMENT ON SALE OF „MERCURE TORUN CENTRUM" HOTEL FOR 18.0 MILLION ZLOTYS NET WITH CUBE SP. Z O.O. .  Full Article

Orbis SA News

BRIEF-Orbis Plans To Sell Two Of Its Hotels

* ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON APRIL 4 ON SALE OF TWO OF CO'S HOTELS

