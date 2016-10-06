Edition:
Orient Cement Ltd (ORCE.NS)

ORCE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

157.65INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.10 (+0.06%)
Prev Close
Rs157.55
Open
Rs158.00
Day's High
Rs159.35
Day's Low
Rs155.50
Volume
161,782
Avg. Vol
271,676
52-wk High
Rs182.75
52-wk Low
Rs114.80

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

JP Associates approves sale of 74 pct stake in Bhilai Jaypee Cement
Thursday, 6 Oct 2016 

Jaiprakash Associates :Board approved sale of co's 74 percent stake in equity of Bhilai Jaypee Cement at enterprise value of 14.50 billion rupees.  Full Article

Orient Cement Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Orient Cement says board approves fund raising to extent of INR 5 bln

* Says board approves fund raising to extent of 5 billion rupees

