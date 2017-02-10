L'Oreal : For 2017 CAPEX can be expected in the same order as 2016 - conf call . On CAPEX guidance: first CAPEX increase should stay at the same level as last year - conf call . Beauty market growth expected at around 4 percent in 2017 - conf call . With situation in India, deceleration in China market, economic situation in Brazil, at this stage of year its probable that global market growth will be same as last year - conf call . Q1 2017 growth expected slightly below the average of the year - conf call . Profitability to improve in 2017 - conf call . Confident with the beginning of the year in pharmacy sector - conf call . On e-commerce: transition period for consumer division still in progress for next one or two quarters of 2017 - conf call . On Q1 2017: luxury business should be good - conf call . Remains cautious but confident in general for Q1 2017 - conf call . NYX growth expected +125 percent - conf call . On Body Shop: can't say more than that decision can take up to several months, is exploring options right now - conf call . On Body Shop boutiques: no possible conversion of Body Shop boutiques into other L'Oreal brand boutiques - conf call . On Kiehl's: is doing great, brand still growing in like-for-like, wants it to stay this way, will look for like-for-like growth in every market - conf call . On China: in 2017 has reasons to believe co will be more competitive -conf call.