Orient Paper and Industries Ltd (ORPP.NS)
ORPP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
100.15INR
23 Oct 2017
100.15INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs2.85 (+2.93%)
Rs2.85 (+2.93%)
Prev Close
Rs97.30
Rs97.30
Open
Rs97.30
Rs97.30
Day's High
Rs100.95
Rs100.95
Day's Low
Rs96.70
Rs96.70
Volume
213,066
213,066
Avg. Vol
334,027
334,027
52-wk High
Rs113.00
Rs113.00
52-wk Low
Rs56.60
Rs56.60
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Orient Paper & Industries recommends dividend of 0.25 rupee per share
Orient Paper and Industries Ltd
BRIEF-India's Orient Paper & Industries posts June-qtr profit
* June quarter profit 80.9 million rupees versus loss of 43.4 million rupees year ago