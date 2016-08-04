Edition:
Orient Refractories Ltd (ORRE.NS)

ORRE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

153.35INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.90 (-0.58%)
Prev Close
Rs154.25
Open
Rs156.25
Day's High
Rs158.00
Day's Low
Rs151.00
Volume
68,800
Avg. Vol
76,366
52-wk High
Rs166.90
52-wk Low
Rs106.55

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Orient Refractories June-qtr profit rises
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

Orient Refractories Ltd : June-quarter net profit 173.8 million rupees versus 119.6 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 1.3 billion rupees versus 1.1 billion rupees last year . Further company coverage [ORRE.NS] ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)).  Full Article

Orient Refractories Ltd News

BRIEF-Orient Refractories gets shareholders' nod for appointing Parmod Sagar as MD, CEO

* Gets shareholders' nod for appointment of Parmod Sagar as MD, CEO Source text - http://bit.ly/2wkALgK Further company coverage:

