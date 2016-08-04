Orient Refractories Ltd (ORRE.NS)
ORRE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
153.35INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Orient Refractories June-qtr profit rises
Orient Refractories Ltd
BRIEF-Orient Refractories gets shareholders' nod for appointing Parmod Sagar as MD, CEO
