Norbord Inc (OSB.TO)
46.52CAD
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
$46.52
--
--
--
--
262,148
$51.75
$28.91
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
LP announces mill exchange to increase siding capacity
Louisiana-Pacific Corp
Norbord qtrly adjusted earnings of $0.67 per diluted share
Norbord Inc
Norbord Q2 adj earnings per share $0.49
Norbord Inc
Norbord Inc announces dividedend
Norbord Inc:Declared a quarterly dividend of CAD $0.10 per common share, payable on March 21, 2016 to shareholders of record on March 1, 2016. Full Article
BRIEF-Norbord reports second quarter 2017 results increases quarterly dividend
* Norbord Inc - declared quarterly dividend of C$0.50 per share for shareholders of record on September 1, 2017 - an increase of C$0.20