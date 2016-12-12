Edition:
Open Text Corp (OTEX.TO)

OTEX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

42.56CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$42.56
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
422,456
52-wk High
$48.28
52-wk Low
$38.65

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Open Text says proposed public offering of common shares
Monday, 12 Dec 2016 

Open Text Corp : Open Text Corp - expects to fund balance of purchase price and pay related fees and expenses with net proceeds from debt financing and cash on hand . Open Text Corp - has launched an underwritten public offering of u.s. $500 million of common shares . Barclays, Citigroup and RBC Capital Markets are acting as joint book-running managers for offering . Open Text - intends to use net proceeds from offering to finance a portion of purchase price for acquisition of Dell EMC's enterprise content division .Open Text announces proposed public offering of common shares.  Full Article

OpenText says substantially completed acquisition of HP's customer communications management assets
Monday, 1 Aug 2016 

Hp Inc :Has substantially completed closing of previously announced acquisition of customer communications management (CCM) assets from HP Inc.  Full Article

OpenText signs agreement to buy HP's customer communications management
Monday, 20 Jun 2016 

Open Text Corp : OpenText signs definitive agreement to acquire customer communications management and other assets of HP Inc . Transaction purchase price is approximately USD $315 million . OpenText Corp says deal to be immediately accretive to earnings and on opentext operating model by end of Q1 F17 . Transaction is expected to close in Q1 of FY17 . Solutions being acquired are expected to generate between USD $110 and USD $125 millions of annualized revenues .Co, HP Inc also exploring opportunities to work together in future to expand their software solutions.  Full Article

Opentext signs agreement to acquire Recommind Inc
Thursday, 2 Jun 2016 

Open Text Corp : Opentext signs definitive agreement to acquire Recommind, Inc . Transaction purchase price is approximately $163 million . Deal to be immediately accretive to earnings . Solutions being acquired are expected to generate between $70m and $80m of annualized revenues .Solutions being acquired can be on Opentext operating model within first 12 months after closing.  Full Article

OpenText announces proposed offering of senior unsecured fixed rate notes
Wednesday, 25 May 2016 

Open Text Corp : Proposed offering of U.S.$500 million aggregate principal amount of its senior unsecured fixed rate notes due 2026 .OpenText announces proposed offering of senior unsecured fixed rate notes.  Full Article

OpenText Corp to acquire ANXeBusiness Corp
Thursday, 28 Apr 2016 

OpenText Corp:Entered into a definitive agreement to acquire ANXeBusiness Corp.transaction purchase price is approximately $100 million.Acquisition is expected to generate approximately $30 million of annualized revenues, be both accretive and on the OpenText operating model, immediately.  Full Article

OpenText through indirect wholly-owned subsidiary completes acquisition of Daegis Inc.
Monday, 23 Nov 2015 

OpenText:announced that, through its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Company D Merger Sub Inc., it has successfully completed its acquisition of Daegis Inc.  Full Article

