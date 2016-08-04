Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Otokar Otomotiv Q2 net profit up at 7.6 mln lira

Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS : Q2 net profit of 7.6 million lira ($2.53 million) versus 2.2 million lira year ago .Q2 revenue of 334.8 million lira versus 295.1 million lira year ago.

Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS takes EUR 64.8 million armoured vehicle order

Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS:Takes 64.8 million euros worth 4x4 tactical wheeled armoured vehicle order including spare parts and training.Plans to complete deliveries until end of the year.

Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS wins EUR 19.7 million worth tender

Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS:Wins 19.7 million worth tender 19.7 million euros worth tender to supply 100 articulated buses.Deliveries will be carried out in 2016.

Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS proposes FY 2015 dividend

Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS:Proposes to pay FY 2015 dividend of gross 3.0 lira and net 2.55 lira per share.

Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS recevies order worth 47.5 million euros

Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS:Receives order wortth 47.5 million euros for 4x4 type armoured cars and supportive systems like maintenance and service support.Sees to complete delivery of the vehicles till the end of H1 2016.