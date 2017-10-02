Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

OTP to buy five or more banks in next two years - BBG

Oct 2 (Reuters) - OTP Bank Zrt CEO Sandor Csanyi tells Bloomberg in interview::Plans to "buy at least five banks" in next two years..Share of foreign revenue to rise to 70 percent from current 45 percent..

OTP Bank expects to maintain strong profitability after Q2

OTP Bank Nyrt : Deputy CEO Bencsik says expects continued strong performance by Russia, Ukraine units in second half . Consolidated performing loan book to increase this year . Affirms earlier guidance for 25 bps y/y decline in net interest margin for 2016 . Hopes to maintain strong levels of profitability after Q2 . Does not expect further decline in risk costs in second half . Q2 net profit above market expectations [nL8N1AS58Q] . Shares gain 1.4 pct, outperform blue chip index Further company coverage: [OTPB.BU]

OTP Bank Q2 net profit HUF 71.9 bln, beats forecasts

OTP Bank Nyrt :. Company's Q2 net profit 71.9 billion forints ($258.62 million) compared with analyst forecast of 61.6 billion in portfolio.hu survey, and 38.2 billion in year-ago period - earnings report .. Net profit boosted by 13.2 billion forint income from stake sale in Visa Europe .. Q2 revenues 180.34 billion forints compared with 180.5 billion analyst forecast, and 191.14 billion a year earlier .. Q2 risk costs 12.07 billion forints vs 20.5 billion analyst forecast, and 45.32 billion a year ago .. Good chance that decline in retail loans for bank sector as a whole ends this year; volumes could start growing in 2017 .. Could reach over 15 pct ROE guidance this year based on first-half results, earlier than 2017 management guidance .. Total stock of loans more than 90 days past due falls to 16.4 pct .. Consolidated loan book shrinks by 3 pct y/y, stock of deposits rises by 5 pct y/y Further company coverage: [OTPB.BU] ($1 = 278.01 forints)

OTP Bank Deputy CEO sees benign operating environment

OTP Bank Nyrt : Benign operating environment to continue - Deputy CEO . Benign risk environment allows lower risk provisioning, higher profits - Deputy CEO . Tight margins expected to be the norm amid low interest rate environment around the region, employing other revenue streams - Deputy CEO . Expects GDP growth in core Hungarian market at around 2 pct as EU funding ebbs in 2016 . Growth in Hungary to return to 3 pct range in later years as funds kick in from next EU budget period . Corporate loan book up 3 pct Q/Q, up 6 pct Q/Q in Hungary, mkt share reaches 14.5 pct, close to No. 1 position - Deputy CEO First-quarter earnings report: [nL5N18A0C2] Further company coverage: [OTPB.BU]