Sept 14 (Reuters) - Orex Minerals Inc :Orex announces joint venture property Sandra Escobar is subject of lawsuit.Canasil named in a lawsuit brought by Pan American Silver Corp with BC supreme court.Lawsuit by Pan American Silver regarding mineral claims making up Sandra Escobar project in Durango state, Mexico.Pan American's claim, if proved, could impact Orex's interest in Sandra Escobar project.Orex is not currently in a position to comment on merits of Pan American's claim.Orex will be monitoring situation and seeking further information from Canasil.

Pan American Silver Corp : Pan american silver announces unaudited net earnings of $101.8 million ($0.66 per share) in 2016 and increases the quarterly dividend . Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.18 . Q4 revenue $190.6 million versus $163 million . Q4 earnings per share $0.14 . Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.025per share . Silver production in q4 2016 was 6.31 million ounces compared with 6.79 million ounces in q4 2015 .Gold production was 43.9 thousand ounces in q4 2016 compared with 48.2 thousand ounces in same period of 2015.

Pan American Silver Corp : On pace to meet production targets for 2016 . Pan american silver announces net earnings of $34.2 million ($0.22 per share) in the second quarter . Q2 earnings per share $0.22 . Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.13 . Lowered our guidance for cash costs and all-in sustaining costs per ounce by 30% and 16%, respectively, for 2016 . Q2 revenue $192.3 million versus $174.2 million last year . Qtrly silver production was 6.33 million ounces, down slightly from 6.65 million ounces produced in q2 2015 . Reducing annual 2016 cash costs guidance by 30% to range between $6.50 and $7.50 per ounce . Reaffirming its FY targets for silver production of between 24.0 million and 25.0 million ounces .Reaffirms FY gold production of between 175,000 and 185,000 ounces.

Pan American Silver Corp : Acquired 42.85 million common shares of Maverix for consideration of C$52,823,048 .Acquired Maverix Metals Inc for C$ $1.23 per common share.

Pan American Silver Corp :Pan American Silver Corp files for mixed shelf of up to $500 million - SEC filing.

Pan American Silver Corp : Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.0125 per share . Increased silver production 6% to 6.42 million ounces in Q1 . Increased gold production 10% to 41,200 ounces in Q1 . Qtrly silver production increased 6% to 6.42 million ounces . Remains confident that it will achieve its full year 2016 operational forecasts . Qtrly revenue $158.3 million versus $178.1 million . Expects to produce between 24.0 million and 25.0 million ounces of silver and between 175,000 and 185,000 ounces of gold in 2016 . Expects to invest between $135.0 million and $140.0 million in project development at its La Colorada and Dolores Mines . "Our two expansion projects at La Colorada and Dolores are advancing on schedule and on budget" . Qtrly net earnings per share attributable to common shareholders (basic) $0.01 . Pan American silver announces its unaudited 2016 first quarter results .Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.02.

Pan American Silver Corp:Expects FY 2016 annual silver production to decline slightly to between 24.0 million and 25.0 million ounces, while gold production is expected to be between 175,000 and 185,000 ounces.Expects FY 2016 base metals production to be between 46,000 and 48,000 tonnes of zinc, 15,000 to 15,500 tonnes of lead and 13,000 to 13,500 tonnes of copper.

Pan American Silver Corp:Announces CEO Geoff Burns' Retirement and Names Michael Steinmann as Successor.Geoff Burns, Chief Executive Officer, will retire effective December 31, 2015 and Mr. Michael Steinmann, currently President, will be appointed President & CEO effective January 1, 2016.Steinmann will also join the Board of Directors on January 1, 2016.