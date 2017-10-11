Oct 11 (Reuters) - PAGEGROUP PLC ::Q3 EMEA GROSS PROFIT 79.3 MILLION STG VERSUS 66.8 MILLION STG YEAR AGO.Q3 ASIA PACIFIC GROSS PROFIT 37.0 MILLION STG VERSUS 32.3 MILLION STG YEAR AGO.Q3 UK GROSS PROFIT 34.9 MILLION STG VERSUS 37.8 MILLION STG YEAR AGO.Q3 AMERICAS GROSS PROFIT 26.1 MILLION STG VERSUS 21.7 MILLION STG YEAR AGO.Q3 GROSS PROFIT OF 177.3 MILLION STG VERSUS 158.6 MILLION STG YEAR AGO.HEADCOUNT AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2017 1,438 VERSUS 1,298 AT JUNE END."OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR OPERATING PROFIT REMAINS IN LINE WITH CURRENT CONSENSUS".THERE REMAIN A NUMBER OF CHALLENGES AS WE CONTINUE THROUGH 2017 AND INTO 2018.GROWTH IN UK WAS DOWN -7.6 PCT, WITH CLIENT AND CANDIDATE CONFIDENCE LEVELS CONTINUING TO BE IMPACTED BY BREXIT NEGOTIATIONS AND POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY.
Full Article
PageGroup Plc CEO Steve Ingham: Companies and candidates in the UK are being "slightly" cautious after Brexit . Slightly fewer jobs in the UK at the moment . Weaker performance in UK hiring is coming through in financial services, with more concerns around top level jobs . Do not see UK hiring conditions recovering in the current quarter For the full story on PageGroup, click on: [nL8N1CH0ZL] Further company coverage: [PAGE.L] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136).
Full Article
PageGroup Plc : Half-year results for period ended June 30 2016 . Says group gross profit up 3.6 pct to 299.2 mln stg at constant exchange rates . Says strongest growth in EMEA up 12.0 pct . Says H1 operating profit increased 12.1 pct to 47.1 mln stg . Says interim dividend up 4.2 pct to 3.75 pence per share, totalling 11.6 mln stg .Says remain mindful of ongoing macro-economic uncertainty in UK.
Full Article
Pagegroup Plc : Ceo says 1-2 jobs that have gone on hold, 1-2 candidates have turned down offers that they possibly may have accepted before Brexit . Ceo says largely "business as usual" in the UK so far Further company coverage: [PAGE.L] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136).
Full Article
Pagegroup Plc : Q2 strongest growth in emea +13.6%; benelux +30%; southern europe +25% in constant currency . Q2 uk -2.3% impacted by pre-referendum uncertainty; page personnel +2%; temporary +3% in constant currency . Within disciplines in q2, financial services was down 7%, though this only represents 4% of uk . Second quarter and first half 2016 trading update . Group gross profit growth of 3.7% in line with q1 (8.0% growth on a reported basis) . It is too early to say how result of eu referendum will impact our results going forward, but environment leading up to vote caused a slightly weaker result in june-ceo .Will continue to focus on driving profitable growth, whilst remaining able to respond quickly to any changes in market conditions-ceo.
Full Article
Michael Page International plc:Says appointment of David Lowden as chairman of the company with effect from Dec. 31, 2015.Says David succeeds Robin Buchanan who retires from the board on same date.
Full Article