PageGroup forecasts in-line FY operating profit

Oct 11 (Reuters) - PAGEGROUP PLC ::Q3 EMEA GROSS PROFIT ‍79.3​ MILLION STG VERSUS 66.8 MILLION STG YEAR AGO.Q3 ASIA PACIFIC GROSS PROFIT ‍37.0​ MILLION STG VERSUS 32.3 MILLION STG YEAR AGO.Q3 UK GROSS PROFIT ‍34.9​ MILLION STG VERSUS 37.8 MILLION STG YEAR AGO.Q3 AMERICAS GROSS PROFIT ‍26.1​ MILLION STG VERSUS 21.7 MILLION STG YEAR AGO.Q3 GROSS PROFIT OF ‍177.3​ MILLION STG VERSUS 158.6 MILLION STG YEAR AGO.‍HEADCOUNT AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2017 1,438 VERSUS 1,298 AT JUNE END​.‍"OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR OPERATING PROFIT REMAINS IN LINE WITH CURRENT CONSENSUS"​.‍THERE REMAIN A NUMBER OF CHALLENGES AS WE CONTINUE THROUGH 2017 AND INTO 2018​.GROWTH IN ‍UK WAS DOWN -7.6 PCT, WITH CLIENT AND CANDIDATE CONFIDENCE LEVELS CONTINUING TO BE IMPACTED BY BREXIT NEGOTIATIONS AND POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY​.

PageGroup CEO does not expect UK hiring recover in current quarter

PageGroup Plc CEO Steve Ingham: Companies and candidates in the UK are being "slightly" cautious after Brexit . Slightly fewer jobs in the UK at the moment . Weaker performance in UK hiring is coming through in financial services, with more concerns around top level jobs . Do not see UK hiring conditions recovering in the current quarter For the full story on PageGroup, click on: [nL8N1CH0ZL] Further company coverage: [PAGE.L] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136).

PageGroup says H1 gross profit up 6.5 pct

PageGroup Plc : Half-year results for period ended June 30 2016 . Says group gross profit up 3.6 pct to 299.2 mln stg at constant exchange rates . Says strongest growth in EMEA up 12.0 pct . Says H1 operating profit increased 12.1 pct to 47.1 mln stg . Says interim dividend up 4.2 pct to 3.75 pence per share, totalling 11.6 mln stg .Says remain mindful of ongoing macro-economic uncertainty in UK.

Pagegroup CEO says largely business as usual in the UK so far

Pagegroup Plc : Ceo says 1-2 jobs that have gone on hold, 1-2 candidates have turned down offers that they possibly may have accepted before Brexit . Ceo says largely "business as usual" in the UK so far Further company coverage: [PAGE.L] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136).

Page Group says Q2 gross profit growth of 3.7 pct

Pagegroup Plc : Q2 strongest growth in emea +13.6%; benelux +30%; southern europe +25% in constant currency . Q2 uk -2.3% impacted by pre-referendum uncertainty; page personnel +2%; temporary +3% in constant currency . Within disciplines in q2, financial services was down 7%, though this only represents 4% of uk . Second quarter and first half 2016 trading update . Group gross profit growth of 3.7% in line with q1 (8.0% growth on a reported basis) . It is too early to say how result of eu referendum will impact our results going forward, but environment leading up to vote caused a slightly weaker result in june-ceo .Will continue to focus on driving profitable growth, whilst remaining able to respond quickly to any changes in market conditions-ceo.

Michael Page International plc announces chairman change

Michael Page International plc:Says appointment of David Lowden as chairman of the company with effect from Dec. 31, 2015.Says David succeeds Robin Buchanan who retires from the board on same date.