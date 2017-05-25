Page Industries Ltd (PAGE.NS)
19,650.05INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs649.15 (+3.42%)
Rs19,000.90
Rs19,200.00
Rs19,699.00
Rs19,025.10
12,663
13,615
Rs19,699.00
Rs12,387.30
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
India's Page Industries March-qtr profit rises about 18 pct
May 25 (Reuters) - Page Industries Ltd
Page Industries Ltd announces payment date for third interim dividend
Page Industries Ltd:Says that date fixed for payment of third interim dividend is on or before March 4, 2016. Full Article
Page Industries Ltd declares third interim dividend
Page Industries Ltd:Says that the board at its meeting held on Feb. 11, 2016, inter alia, has declared third 21 Indian rupees per share on an equity share. Full Article
Page Industries Ltd declares second interim dividend
Page Industries Ltd:Declared payment of second interim dividend of 21 Indian rupees per share on an equity share value of 10 Indian rupees each.Says date fixed for payment of dividend is on or before Nov. 30. Full Article
BRIEF-India's Page Industries June-qtr profit rises about 26 pct
* June quarter profit 853 million rupees versus profit of 679.5 million rupees last year