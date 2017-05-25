Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Page Industries March-qtr profit rises about 18 pct

May 25 (Reuters) - Page Industries Ltd :March quarter profit 667.9 million rupees.March quarter total income from operations 5.10 bln rupees.Page industries ltd - profit in March quarter last year was 566.7 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 4.44 billion rupees.

Page Industries Ltd announces payment date for third interim dividend

Page Industries Ltd:Says that date fixed for payment of third interim dividend is on or before March 4, 2016.

Page Industries Ltd declares third interim dividend

Page Industries Ltd:Says that the board at its meeting held on Feb. 11, 2016, inter alia, has declared third 21 Indian rupees per share on an equity share.

Page Industries Ltd declares second interim dividend

Page Industries Ltd:Declared payment of second interim dividend of 21 Indian rupees per share on an equity share value of 10 Indian rupees each.Says date fixed for payment of dividend is on or before Nov. 30.