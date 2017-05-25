Edition:
India

Page Industries Ltd (PAGE.NS)

PAGE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

19,650.05INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs649.15 (+3.42%)
Prev Close
Rs19,000.90
Open
Rs19,200.00
Day's High
Rs19,699.00
Day's Low
Rs19,025.10
Volume
12,663
Avg. Vol
13,615
52-wk High
Rs19,699.00
52-wk Low
Rs12,387.30

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Page Industries March-qtr profit rises about 18 pct
Thursday, 25 May 2017 

May 25 (Reuters) - Page Industries Ltd :March quarter profit 667.9 million rupees.March quarter total income from operations 5.10 bln rupees.Page industries ltd - profit in March quarter last year was 566.7 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 4.44 billion rupees.  Full Article

Page Industries Ltd announces payment date for third interim dividend
Thursday, 11 Feb 2016 

Page Industries Ltd:Says that date fixed for payment of third interim dividend is on or before March 4, 2016.  Full Article

Page Industries Ltd declares third interim dividend
Thursday, 11 Feb 2016 

Page Industries Ltd:Says that the board at its meeting held on Feb. 11, 2016, inter alia, has declared third 21 Indian rupees per share on an equity share.  Full Article

Page Industries Ltd declares second interim dividend
Monday, 9 Nov 2015 

Page Industries Ltd:Declared payment of second interim dividend of 21 Indian rupees per share on an equity share value of 10 Indian rupees each.Says date fixed for payment of dividend is on or before Nov. 30.  Full Article

Page Industries Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Page Industries June-qtr profit rises about 26 pct

* June quarter profit 853 million rupees versus profit of 679.5 million rupees last year

