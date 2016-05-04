Pampa Energia SA (PAM.BA)
PAM.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
46.50ARS
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$1.60 (+3.56%)
Prev Close
$44.90
Open
$45.50
Day's High
$46.75
Day's Low
$45.20
Volume
2,404,124
Avg. Vol
1,055,993
52-wk High
$47.75
52-wk Low
$19.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras sells its 67.2 percent stake in Petrobras Argentina SA to Pampa Energia SA
Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras:Says that it has concluded negotiations for sale of its 67.2 percent stake in Petrobras Argentina SA to Pampa Energia for $892 million.Says stake was held through Petrobras Participaciones SL.Says it will retain 33.6 percent of Rio Neuquen concession in Argentina and 100 percent of Colpa Caranda natural gas fields in Bolivia. Full Article
Petrobras Argentina sale under scrutiny in Brazil
BRASILIA Brazilian prosecutors plan to investigate last year's controversial sale of the Argentine subsidiary of Petrobras, Brazil's state-controlled oil company, a lawyer representing some Petrobras shareholders said on Wednesday.