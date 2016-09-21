Pan African Resources Plc : Pan African Resources Plc: provisional audited results & final dividend announcement . FY group's profit after taxation in rand terms increased by 160.2 pct to 547.0 mln rand(2015: 210.2 mln rand) . FY group revenue increased by 43.1 pct to 3.63 bln rand(2015: 2.54 bln rand) . Producing in excess of 200,000oz of gold for financial year . FY delivered record gold production, with gold sales increasing by 16.5 pct to 204,928oz (2015: 175,857oz) . FY all-in sustaining cost per kilogramme increased marginally in rand terms to 405,847/kg rand(2015: 402,221/kg rand) .Board of directors has proposed an increased final dividend of 300 mln rand.