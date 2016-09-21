Edition:
Pan African Resources PLC (PANJ.J)

PANJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

240.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-3.00 (-1.23%)
Prev Close
243.00
Open
235.00
Day's High
242.00
Day's Low
235.00
Volume
1,995,553
Avg. Vol
2,009,646
52-wk High
375.00
52-wk Low
219.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Pan African Resources says FY revenue up 43.1 pct
Wednesday, 21 Sep 2016 

Pan African Resources Plc : Pan African Resources Plc: provisional audited results & final dividend announcement . FY group's profit after taxation in rand terms increased by 160.2 pct to 547.0 mln rand(2015: 210.2 mln rand) . FY group revenue increased by 43.1 pct to 3.63 bln rand(2015: 2.54 bln rand) . Producing in excess of 200,000oz of gold for financial year . FY delivered record gold production, with gold sales increasing by 16.5 pct to 204,928oz (2015: 175,857oz) . FY all-in sustaining cost per kilogramme increased marginally in rand terms to 405,847/kg rand(2015: 402,221/kg rand) .Board of directors has proposed an increased final dividend of 300 mln rand.  Full Article

Pan African sees FY HEPS 152-172 pct higher
Tuesday, 2 Aug 2016 

Pan African Resources Plc :Sees FY HEPS 152 pct to 172 pct higher than 11.67 cents HEPS for prior reporting period (being HEPS of 29.45 cents to 31.79 cents).  Full Article

Pan African Resources PLC News

UPDATE 1-Protests halt Pan African Resources gold project in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 12 Construction of Pan African Resources 1.7 billion rand ($126 million) project in South Africa to produce gold from mine dumps has been halted the past two days because of protests and assaults on its workers, its CEO said on Thursday.

