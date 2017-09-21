Sept 21 (Reuters) - Paragon Group Of Companies Plc :CONFIRMS NAME CHANGE TOOK PLACE ON SEP 21, IS NOW PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC .
Paragon Group Of Companies Plc : Further 12 million stg is payable over following five years, subject to performance conditions . Consideration is being paid from Paragon's existing cash resources . Acquisition of premier asset finance limited . Purchase of 10 pct of issued share capital in premier asset finance limited . Business will be acquired by Paragon Bank Plc's asset finance division, Paragon Bank Asset Finance Limited . Regulatory approval has been received for transaction .Initial consideration for purchase is 8.5 million stg, payable in cash.
Paragon Group Of Companies Plc : In line with management's expectations . Pipeline at 30 June 2016 stood at £339.0 million compared to £350.6 million at start of quarter . Capital ratios remain strong, with its CET1 and leverage ratios standing at 16.2% and 6.7% respectively at end of June . There is potential for further disruption following referendum vote, although it is too early for scale of this to be determined . Q3 pretax profit rose 9 percent to 106.3 million stg . Trading update . Underlying operating profits (before fair value items and acquisition related costs) were £109.9 million, 12.1% higher . Group's loan portfolios have maintained their strong performance in credit, profit and in cash flow . Buy-To-Let lending for nine months to 30 June 2016 was £989.6 million, 21.2% higher . New lending levels slowed during Q3 to £166.0 million . Disruptions to market caused by combination of stamp duty changes and uncertainty in run up to referendum . Redemption rate reduced in Q3 and is now trending more in line with longer term expectations. .Expects to deliver profits for 2016 financial year in line with management's expectations.
Paragon Group Of Companies Plc :Announces it has commenced, through UBS Limited, an irrevocable, non-discretionary programme to purchase shares on its own behalf.
