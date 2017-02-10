Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Parrot: Sensefly receives Swiss approval for anytime BVLOS operations

Parrot SA : Sensefly receives first Swiss approval for anytime BVLOS operations . Swiss FOCA granted senseFly permission to fly any of its eBee-branded mapping solutions beyond the visual sight of a drone’s operator, using observers, without the need to set-up a flight operation ‘Danger Area’ beforehand. Further company coverage: [PARRO.PA] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 09 20;)).

Parrot revises growth targets

Parrot SA : Said on Friday, now expects to record global revenues around 55 million euros ($61.7 million) for the third quarter of 2016 .The strong seasonality expected for fourth-quarter sales will not make it possible for the Group to deliver global growth for the full year.

Parrot Q2 revenue down at 64.8 million euros

Parrot Sa : Q2 restated EBIT loss 18.4 million euros versus loss of 3.4 million euros a year ago . Q2 restated revenue of 64.8 million euros versus 69.2 million euros a year ago .Q2 net loss group share of 27.9 million euros versus loss of 4.9 million euros a year ago.

Parrot Q1 net loss group widens to EUR 39.1 million

Parrot SA : Q1 net loss group share EUR 39.1 million ($44.47 million) versus loss of EUR 5.1 million year ago . Q1 revenue EUR 49.4 million versus EUR 71.0 million year ago .Q1 EBIT loss EUR 25.9 million versus loss EUR 4.4 million year ago.

Parrot announces success of rights offering for about 300 mln euros

Parrot SA:Announced on Friday, the success of its rights offering for an amount of approximately 300 million euros.The transaction was oversubscribed with a total demand of approximately 426 million euros, representing approximately 142 pct of the amount of the offer.

Parrot gives FY 2015 guidance above analysts' estimates and announces capital increae

Parrot SA:Sees revenue growth of at least 33 pct for the whole year, with full-year revenues of at least 324 million euros.FY 2015 revenue of 298.2 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Sees FY 2015 income from ordinary operations approximately breaking even.Announces proposed capital increase for a total that could range from 270 to 300 million euros.Mr Henri Seydoux, Parrot's main s hareholder through horizon, has confirmed that he intends to participate in this operation for around 90 million euros.