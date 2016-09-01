Edition:
Paysafe Group PLC (PAYS.L)

PAYS.L on London Stock Exchange

585.08GBp
4:16pm IST
Change (% chg)

0.58 (+0.10%)
Prev Close
584.50
Open
585.00
Day's High
585.50
Day's Low
584.50
Volume
200,147
Avg. Vol
3,697,371
52-wk High
600.53
52-wk Low
229.21

Paysafe acquires Income Access for about $30 mln
Thursday, 1 Sep 2016 

Paysafe Group Plc : Paysafe acquires affiliate technology provider income access . Acquiring income access group for a cash consideration of CAD$40 mln (approximately $30m ) .Paysafe was advised by Canaccord Genuity and stikeman elliott llp. Income access was advised by pwc and norton rose fulbright llp..  Full Article

Paysafe Group director renumeration faces opposition at AGM
Wednesday, 25 May 2016 

Paysafe Group Plc : 48.33 percent shareholders at AGM vote to approve directors' remuneration report., 51.67 percent against .87.57 pct of votes cast at AGM in favour of resolution to approve remuneration policy, 12.43% against.  Full Article

CORRECTION - Paysafe Group Plc sees FY 2015 revenue and adjusted EBITDA ahead of market expectations
Friday, 8 Jan 2016 

CORRECTED TO READ IN THE HEADLINE AND BODY AS "Paysafe Group Plc" INSTEAD OF "Optimal Payments Plc".Paysafe Group Plc:Says FY 2015 revenue and adjusted EBITDA are expected to be ahead of market expectations.  Full Article

BRIEF-Paysafe investors back takeover of firm by Blackstone/CVC

* RESOLUTION OVER PAYSAFE SALE TO FUNDS MANAGED BY BLACKSTONE AND FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY CVC WAS PASSED ON A POLL VOTE AT EGM​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

