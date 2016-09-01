Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Paysafe acquires Income Access for about $30 mln

Paysafe Group Plc : Paysafe acquires affiliate technology provider income access . Acquiring income access group for a cash consideration of CAD$40 mln (approximately $30m ) .Paysafe was advised by Canaccord Genuity and stikeman elliott llp. Income access was advised by pwc and norton rose fulbright llp..

Paysafe Group director renumeration faces opposition at AGM

Paysafe Group Plc : 48.33 percent shareholders at AGM vote to approve directors' remuneration report., 51.67 percent against .87.57 pct of votes cast at AGM in favour of resolution to approve remuneration policy, 12.43% against.

CORRECTION - Paysafe Group Plc sees FY 2015 revenue and adjusted EBITDA ahead of market expectations

CORRECTED TO READ IN THE HEADLINE AND BODY AS "Paysafe Group Plc" INSTEAD OF "Optimal Payments Plc".Paysafe Group Plc:Says FY 2015 revenue and adjusted EBITDA are expected to be ahead of market expectations.