Premium brands to acquire Ontario based Belmont Meat

Premium Brands Holdings Corp : Premium Brands Holdings Corporation announces the acquisition of Ontario based Belmont Meat Products Limited . Deal for $50.0 million . Says deal consists of $49.2 million in cash and $0.8 million in common shares of Premium Brands . Premium Brands Holdings Corp- transaction will be funded through Premium Brands' existing bank facilities .Premium Brands Holdings Corp- deal to be immediately accretive to its earnings per share and free cash flow per share.

Premium Brands to buy U.S. operations of Fletcher's Fine Foods

Premium Brands Holdings Corp : Purchase price under terms of transaction is us$5.0 million . Hempler's will be purchasing fletcher's us's business and production equipment but not its plant in algona, wa . Premium brands holdings corporation announces acquisition of the us operations of fletcher's fine foods . Transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to both premium brands' earnings per share and free cash flow per share . Under terms , hempler's will be purchasing fletcher's us's business and production equipment but not its plant in algona, washington .Hempler's to transfer production of fletcher's us's products to other manufacturing facilities in us including plants in ferndale,kent.

Premium Brands Q2 earnings per share C$0.64

Premium Brands Holdings Corp : Premium Brands Holdings Corporation announces record second quarter 2016 results and declares third quarter 2016 dividend . Q2 earnings per share c$0.64 . Q2 revenue c$462.9 million versus I/B/E/S view C$462.4 million . Q2 earnings per share view C$0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share.

Premium Brands Holdings reports Q1 earnings per share of C$0.34

Premium Brands Holdings Corp : Premium Brands Holdings Corporation announces record first quarter 2016 results and declares second quarter 2016 dividend . Q1 revenue C$381 million versus I/B/E/S view C$381.7 million . Q1 earnings per share C$0.34 .Q1 earnings per share view C$0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp announces dividend

Premium Brands Holdings Corp:Increases quarterly dividend by 10.1 percent to C$0.38 per share.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp announces Dec. 2015 dividend

Premium Brands Holdings Corp:Announced a cash dividend of $0.3450 per share for the fourth quarter of 2015.Dividend will be payable on January 15, 2016 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2015.