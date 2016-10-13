Premium Brands Holdings Corp (PBH.TO)
20 Oct 2017
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Premium brands to acquire Ontario based Belmont Meat
Premium Brands Holdings Corp
Premium Brands to buy U.S. operations of Fletcher's Fine Foods
Premium Brands Holdings Corp
Premium Brands Q2 earnings per share C$0.64
Premium Brands Holdings Corp
Premium Brands Holdings reports Q1 earnings per share of C$0.34
Premium Brands Holdings Corp
Premium Brands Holdings Corp announces dividend
Premium Brands Holdings Corp:Increases quarterly dividend by 10.1 percent to C$0.38 per share. Full Article
Premium Brands Holdings Corp announces Dec. 2015 dividend
Premium Brands Holdings Corp:Announced a cash dividend of $0.3450 per share for the fourth quarter of 2015.Dividend will be payable on January 15, 2016 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2015. Full Article
