Publity AG (PBYG.DE)
37.24EUR
20 Oct 2017
€37.24
13,056
€42.25
€29.22
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Publity sells Takko company headquarters in Nordrhein-Westfalen
Publity: CEO Thomas Olek's contract extended till 2023
Publity buys office property in Hamburg
Publity acquires commercial property 'sunsquare' in Kirchheim
Publity signs asset management contract for EUR 350 mln
Publity H1 net profit at 4.2 million euros, up 40 pct
Publity H1 EBIT up 60 pct at EUR 6.4 million
Publity acquires Karstadt-Zentrale in Essen-Bredeney
Publity wins 5-year servicing contract for a loan-portfolio
Publity Performance Fonds Nb. 7 acquires modern office property at Dortmund airport
BRIEF-Publity extends rental agreements in Bielefeld and Aschheim (Munich)
* PUBLITY EXTENDS RENTAL AGREEMENTS IN BIELEFELD AND ASCHHEIM (MUNICH)