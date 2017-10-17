Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 17 (Reuters) - PUBLITY AG ::SELLS TAKKO COMPANY HEADQUARTERS IN NORDRHEIN-WESTFALEN.

Oct 10 (Reuters) - PUBLITY AG ::DGAP-NEWS: PUBLITY AG: THOMAS OLEK'S CONTRACT AS A MEMBER OF THE MANAGING BOARD EXTENDED PREMATURELY THROUGH TO 2023.

July 25 (Reuters) - PUBLITY AG ::BUYS ATTRACTIVE OFFICE PROPERTY IN HAMBURG FOR PUBLITY PERFORMANCE FONDS NR. 7.

Publity AG :Acquires commercial property 'sunsquare' in Kirchheim near Munich.

Publity AG : Signs asset management contract for 350 million euros ($392.63 million) and increases assets under management to 2.5 billion euros .Contract includes portfolio of 6 assetes in Berlin Mitte, Berlin- Dahlem, Berlin Friedrichshain, Potsdam Und Muenchen.

Publity AG : Net profit in the first half 2016 amounted to 4.2 million euros ($4.69 million), up 40 percent . H1 EBIT at 6.4 million euros after 4.0 million euros a year earlier and sales at 11.6 million euros versus 5.7 million euros year ago .Sees FY 2016 doubling of net profit to 25 million euros, an increase in EBIT to 37.5 million euros from 20.3 million euros and of turnover to 44 million euros from 23.0 million euros.

Publity AG : Forecast for 2016 confirmed: net profits to double . Is planning to distribute a dividend of 2.80 euros per share for 2016 (up 40 percent) . Net profits in H1 2016 up by more than 40 percent to 4.2 million euros - earnings per share 0.69 euros .H1 EBIT up by 60 percent to 6.4 million euros; revenues up by around 100 percent to 11.6 million euros.

Publity AG :Acquires Karstadt-Zentrale in Essen-Bredeney.

Publity AG :Wins 5-year servicing contract for a 1.1 billion euros ($1.24 billion) loan-portfolio.

Publity AG:Publity Performance Fonds Nb. 7 acquires modern office property at Dortmund airport.Acquires a modern office and administration property with a size of 6,655 sqm in Airport City of Dortmund airport.