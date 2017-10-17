PC Jeweller Ltd (PCJE.NS)
345.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs-14.90 (-4.13%)
Rs360.80
Rs361.40
Rs362.60
Rs343.65
4,744,298
2,428,989
Rs395.70
Rs143.98
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
PC Jeweller Q2 sales growth rate over 30 pct in domestic business
Oct 17 (Reuters) - PC Jeweller Ltd
PC Jeweller March-qtr profit rises
May 25 (Reuters) - PC Jeweller Ltd
PC Jeweller approves issue of preference shares of up to 2.57 bln rupees
PC Jeweller Ltd
BRIEF-PC Jeweller Q2 sales growth rate over 30 pct in domestic business
* Says witnessing growth by SSG and new stores; achieved over 30 percent sales growth rate in q2 in domestic business