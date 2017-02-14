Edition:
Patel Engineering Ltd (PENG.NS)

PENG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

74.55INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.00 (-1.32%)
Prev Close
Rs75.55
Open
Rs76.15
Day's High
Rs76.70
Day's Low
Rs74.05
Volume
212,103
Avg. Vol
287,876
52-wk High
Rs107.00
52-wk Low
Rs62.10

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Patel Engineering Dec-qtr profit rises
Tuesday, 14 Feb 2017 

Patel Engineering Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 73.6 million rupees versus 29.2 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter total income from operations 6.98 billion rupees versus 6.23 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Patel Engineering's debt to reduce by over 50 pct on cabinet decision on arbitration awards
Thursday, 1 Sep 2016 

Patel Engineering Ltd : Patel Engineering's debt to reduce by more than 50% on cabinet decision on arbitration awards .  Full Article

Patel Engineering says lenders decided that SDR route should be opted for co
Monday, 6 Jun 2016 

Patel Engineering Ltd : The lenders have discussed and decided that sdr route should be opted for to preserve the value of the company .  Full Article

Patel Engineering gets orders worth 23.77 bln rupees
Friday, 20 May 2016 

Patel Engineering Ltd : Patel Engineering Ltd bags orders worth rs. 2376.85 crores .  Full Article

Patel Engineering Ltd News

BRIEF-Patel Engineering approves raising funds worth up to 3 bln rupees via rights issue

* Says approved raising funds worth up to 3 billion rupees via rights issue ‍​

