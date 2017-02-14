Patel Engineering Ltd (PENG.NS)
PENG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
74.55INR
23 Oct 2017
74.55INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.00 (-1.32%)
Rs-1.00 (-1.32%)
Prev Close
Rs75.55
Rs75.55
Open
Rs76.15
Rs76.15
Day's High
Rs76.70
Rs76.70
Day's Low
Rs74.05
Rs74.05
Volume
212,103
212,103
Avg. Vol
287,876
287,876
52-wk High
Rs107.00
Rs107.00
52-wk Low
Rs62.10
Rs62.10
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Patel Engineering Dec-qtr profit rises
Patel Engineering Ltd
Patel Engineering's debt to reduce by over 50 pct on cabinet decision on arbitration awards
Patel Engineering Ltd
Patel Engineering says lenders decided that SDR route should be opted for co
Patel Engineering Ltd
Patel Engineering gets orders worth 23.77 bln rupees
Patel Engineering Ltd
BRIEF-Patel Engineering approves raising funds worth up to 3 bln rupees via rights issue
* Says approved raising funds worth up to 3 billion rupees via rights issue