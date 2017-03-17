Karoon Gas Australia Ltd : Asx alert-Brazil assets acquisition update-kar.ax . "Karoon understands that petrobras is continuing with court proceedings to have interim injunction lifted" . Current status of court proceedings is that karoon filed its legal defence in respect of main court proceedings during february 2017 . Like to clarify TCU decision is separate and distinct from court proceedings on 25 oct 2016 in court of sergipe against petrobras . "karoon welcomes decision by tcu relating to petrobras' broader divestment process" . Provide an update with respect to disposal by Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. Of Baúna and Tartaruga Verde fields .Interim injunction relating specifically to potential sale remains in force, suspending further negotiations between Petrobras and Co.