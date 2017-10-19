Edition:
Pernod Ricard SA (PERP.PA)

PERP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

127.95EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€127.95
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
376,811
52-wk High
€128.30
52-wk Low
€95.73

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Pernod satisfied with Martell cognac inventory levels - CFO
Thursday, 19 Oct 2017 

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Pernod Ricard finance chief Gilles Boaert tells analysts::Says "very happy" with the inventory we have on Martell cognac, "we have the right supply to deliver on the ambition we have on Martell"..Says expects "tough" year in france after Q1 sales in France fell 4 percent.Says says California fires will have an impact on wine supply in the region, group production assets and wineyards in region are safe..  Full Article

Pernod Ricard completes sales of Frïs vodka
Friday, 30 Sep 2016 

Pernod Ricard statement: Sells Frïs vodka to Sazerac . Value of transaction is not being disclosed. . The disposal is in line with the Pernod Ricard's strategy to focus on its priority spirits and wines brands. . Frïs Vodka is a standard vodka selling 250,000 9-litre cases in the USA annually. .Sazerac is one of New Orleans's oldest family owned, privately held companies.  Full Article

Pernod Ricard places $600million of notes
Thursday, 2 Jun 2016 

Pernod Ricard : Pernod ricard places $600million of notes . Final maturity: June 8th, 2026 .Coupon: 3.25 pct.  Full Article

Stock levels in China "close to normal level"-Pernod Asia CEO
Tuesday, 31 May 2016 

Pernod Ricard SA CEO for Asia Philippe Guettat tells a call with analysts: Cognac, whisky stock levels in China are "close to a normal level". "We are where we should be". . .  Full Article

Too early to say if Pernod FY 16/17 China sales to pick up-Asia boss
Tuesday, 31 May 2016 

Pernod Ricard SA CEO for Asia Philippe Guettat tells a call with analysts:Says it is too early to say if China sales will return to growth in FY 2016/17..  Full Article

Pernod Ricard to list a EUR 600 mln bond on Euronext Paris - Euronext
Monday, 16 May 2016 

Euronext: As of May 17 Pernod Ricard SA will list a 600 million euro ($679.5 million) bond on Euronext Paris . Issue price: 99.871 pct . Interest rate: 1.5 pct . Redemption date: May 18, 2026 Further company coverage: [PERP.PA] ($1 = 0.8830 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920;)).  Full Article

Pernod Ricard completes 600 million euro 10-year bond issue
Wednesday, 11 May 2016 

Pernod Ricard SA : Said on Tuesday it completed a 600 million euro ($683.2 million) 10-year bond issue . Coupon: 1.50 pct . Reoffer price: 99.871 pct .Margin over reference swap mid-rate: +100 basis points.  Full Article

Pernod Ricard in exclusive talks to sell Paddy Whiskey to Sazerac
Tuesday, 3 May 2016 

Pernod Ricard SA:Says in exclusive talks to sell Paddy Whiskey to Sazerac.Says Paddy sale to have no impact on jobs or production at Mideton site.  Full Article

Pernod Ricard confirms FY 2015/16 guidance
Thursday, 11 Feb 2016 

Pernod Ricard SA:Says for FY 2015/16‍​ it expects to improve performance compared to 2014/15.Confirms 2015/16 target of internal growth in current operating income between 1 pct and 3 pct.  Full Article

Pernod Ricard beats expectations as China rebound accelerates

PARIS Pernod Ricard posted a stronger than expected jump in first-quarter underlying sales, helped by accelerating Chinese demand for its high-margin Martell cognac and its Chivas whisky.

