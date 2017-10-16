Persistent Systems Ltd (PERS.NS)
PERS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
667.70INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.75 (+0.11%)
Prev Close
Rs666.95
Open
Rs664.05
Day's High
Rs670.00
Day's Low
Rs651.65
Volume
184,779
Avg. Vol
110,813
52-wk High
Rs695.00
52-wk Low
Rs559.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Persistent Systems Sept-qtr consol profit rises about 12 pct
Oct 16 (Reuters) - Persistent Systems Ltd
BRIEF-Persistent Systems Sept-qtr consol profit rises about 12 pct
* Sept quarter consol net profit 826.2 million rupees versus profit of 734.9 million rupees last year