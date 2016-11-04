Petkim Petrokimya Holding AS (PETKM.IS)
6.32TRY
19 Oct 2017
-0.01TL (-0.16%)
6.33TL
6.34TL
6.41TL
6.30TL
21,240,842
22,106,602
6.58TL
3.39TL
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Petkim Q3 net profit shrinks to 136.7 million lira
Petkim
Socar Turkey Enerji sells 35.0 mln shares in Petkim at 4.35 lira/shr -KAP
Public Disclosure Platform (KAP): Socar Turkey Enerji sells 35.0 million shares in Petkim
Socar Turkey Enerji plans to sell stake in Petkim in October-KAP
Public Disclosure Platform
Petkim Q2 net profit up at 226.9 mln lira
Petkim Petrokimya Holding A.S.
Petkim appoints Anar Mammadov as CEO
Petkim Petrokimya Holding A.S.
Socar Turkey Enerji applies to MKK to convert 79.8 mln Petkim shares into tradable - KAP
Public Disclosure Platform (KAP):Shareholder Socar Turkey Enerji applies to Central Securities Depository (MKK) to convert 79.8 million nominal Petkim
Socar Turkey Enerji decreases direct state in Petkim Petrokimya Holding AS 5.32 pct
Public Disclosure Platform (KAP):Socar Turkey Enerji sells 41.3 mln shares in Petkim Petrokimya Holding AS at 3.55 lira per share.Socar Turkey Enerji direct share drops to 5.32 percent from 8.07 percent.Socar Turkey Enerji direct and indirect share in Petkim drops to 56.32 percent from 59.07 percent.Shares of Socar Turkey Enerji's unit Socar Turkey Petrokimya in Petkim stays unchanged at 51 percent. Full Article
Petkim Petrokimya Holding AS announces dividend payment for FY 2015
Petkim Petrokimya Holding AS:Proposes to pay FY 2015 dividend of 0.26775 lira.To pay a total FY 2015 dividend of 472.5 million lira on June 27. Full Article
Petkim Petrokimya Holding AS to increase share capital 50 pct to 1.50 billion Turkish lira
Petkim Petrokimya Holding AS:Decides to increase share capital to 1.50 billion Turkish lira from 1.00 billion lira through internal reserves.To distribute to shareholders bonus shares on the ratio of 50 percent per share. Full Article