Petkim Q3 net profit shrinks to 136.7 million lira

Petkim : Q3 net profit of 136.7 million lira ($43.25 million) versus 275.5 million lira year ago .Q3 revenue of 968.8 million lira versus 1.29 billion lira year ago.

Socar Turkey Enerji sells 35.0 mln shares in Petkim at 4.35 lira/shr -KAP

Public Disclosure Platform (KAP): Socar Turkey Enerji sells 35.0 million shares in Petkim at 4.35 lira ($1.43) per share .Direct and indirect share of Socar Turkey Enerji's in Petkim decreases to 52.32 percent from 54.65 percent while direct share in Petkim decreases to 1.32 percent from 3.65 percent.

Socar Turkey Enerji plans to sell stake in Petkim in October-KAP

Public Disclosure Platform :Petkim Petrokimya Holding's shareholder Socar Turkey Enerji says plans to sell some of its stakes which were converted into publicly tradable on May 20 2016, in Petkim in October.

Petkim Q2 net profit up at 226.9 mln lira

Petkim Petrokimya Holding A.S. : Said on Thursday that Q2 revenue at 1.18 billion lira ($398.77 million)versus 1.15 billion lira year ago .Q2 net profit up at 226.9 million lira versus 178.6 million lira year ago.

Petkim appoints Anar Mammadov as CEO

Petkim Petrokimya Holding A.S. : Says General Manager Sadettin Korkut resigns .Appoints Anar Mammadov as new CEO.

Socar Turkey Enerji applies to MKK to convert 79.8 mln Petkim shares into tradable - KAP

Public Disclosure Platform (KAP):Shareholder Socar Turkey Enerji applies to Central Securities Depository (MKK) to convert 79.8 million nominal Petkim shares into publicly tradable, representing 5.32 percent of the company.

Socar Turkey Enerji decreases direct state in Petkim Petrokimya Holding AS 5.32 pct

Public Disclosure Platform (KAP):Socar Turkey Enerji sells 41.3 mln shares in Petkim Petrokimya Holding AS at 3.55 lira per share.Socar Turkey Enerji direct share drops to 5.32 percent from 8.07 percent.Socar Turkey Enerji direct and indirect share in Petkim drops to 56.32 percent from 59.07 percent.Shares of Socar Turkey Enerji's unit Socar Turkey Petrokimya in Petkim stays unchanged at 51 percent.

Petkim Petrokimya Holding AS announces dividend payment for FY 2015

Petkim Petrokimya Holding AS:Proposes to pay FY 2015 dividend of 0.26775 lira.To pay a total FY 2015 dividend of 472.5 million lira on June 27.

Petkim Petrokimya Holding AS to increase share capital 50 pct to 1.50 billion Turkish lira

Petkim Petrokimya Holding AS:Decides to increase share capital to 1.50 billion Turkish lira from 1.00 billion lira through internal reserves.To distribute to shareholders bonus shares on the ratio of 50 percent per share.