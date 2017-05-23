Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Petrobras executes pre-payment of debt with Citibank in amount of US$500 mln - SEC Filing

May 23 (Reuters) - Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras:Petroleo brasileiro sa petrobras says executed pre-payment of debt with citibank in amount of us$500 million and maturity in 2017 and 2018 - sec filing.Petrobras - executed simultaneously with citibank a new funding in the same amount, with maturity in 2022 and unsecured.

Petrobras says notified by BlackRock that it acquired preferred shares issued by Co - SEC Filing

May 23 (Reuters) - Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras :Petroleo brasileiro sa petrobras says notified by blackrock inc that it has acquired preferred shares issued by the co - sec filing.Petrobras - notified by blackrock that as of may 19, 2017 it manages share interests of about 5.03 percent of preferred shares issued by petrobras.Petrobras - share interests held by blackrock reached a combined 240.3 million preferred shares and 20.9 million adrs, which represent preferred shares.

Karoon Gas Australia issues update on acquisition of Brazil assets

Karoon Gas Australia Ltd : Asx alert-Brazil assets acquisition update-kar.ax . "Karoon understands that petrobras is continuing with court proceedings to have interim injunction lifted" . Current status of court proceedings is that karoon filed its legal defence in respect of main court proceedings during february 2017 . Like to clarify TCU decision is separate and distinct from court proceedings on 25 oct 2016 in court of sergipe against petrobras . "karoon welcomes decision by tcu relating to petrobras' broader divestment process" . Provide an update with respect to disposal by Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. Of Baúna and Tartaruga Verde fields .Interim injunction relating specifically to potential sale remains in force, suspending further negotiations between Petrobras and Co.

Diamond Offshore Drilling says presiding panel of appellate judges ruled unanimously against Petrobras' appeal and upheld injunction

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc : Diamond offshore drilling inc - on march 15, 2017, presiding panel of appellate judges ruled unanimously against petrobras' appeal and upheld injunction .Diamond offshore drilling inc- as a result of favorable ruling, injunction and ocean valor contract each remain in effect - sec filing.

Brookfield Infrastructure provides update on South American natural gas transmission utility deal

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp : Notes announcement made by petrobras relating to issuance of injunction suspending sale by Petrobras of 90% stake at NTS . Intends to take all necessary measures to protect its interests and enable NTS transaction to proceed . Expects that appeals against injunction will be heard in first half of March 2017, if not earlier .Injunction suspends sale by Petrobras of a 90% stake at Nova Transportadora Do Sudeste S.A. to a Brookfield-led consortium.

Karoon Gas Australia confirms negotiations with Petrobras

Karoon Gas Australia Ltd : Karoon confirms negotiations with Petrobras . Confirms it has been awarded right to negotiate a final agreement with petrobras . Awarded right to negotiate agreement, conduct confirmatory due diligence for acquisition of interest in Baúna Project, Tartaruga Development Project .Next stage of negotiation follows almost 12 months of a competitive bidding process.

Brookfield Infrastructure Consortium to acquire South American Natural Gas Transmission Utility

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP : Brookfield Infrastructure Consortium to acquire South American Natural Gas Transmission Utility . Deal for approximately US$5.2 billion . Petrobras, as a 10% owner in NTS, will have customary governance rights commensurate with size of its interest . Will fund proportionate share of up-front payment from existing liquidity which totalled about US$2 billion at June 30, 2016 . Have reached agreement to acquire a 90% controlling stake in Nova Transportadora Do Sudeste S.A. . Brookfield Infrastructure's investment will be a minimum of approximately 20% of transaction, representing about US$825 million . Brookfield Asset Management has agreed to participate initially for an approximate 30% interest in consortium .Purchase price payable in 2 tranches; up-front payment of us$4.3 billion on closing,balance payable on 5th anniversary of closing.

SBM Offshore updates on status of leniency agreement

SBM Offshore NV : Update on status of leniency agreement . Fifth chamber of Brazilian federal prosecutor service has not approved leniency agreement signed by Brazilian authorities, Petrobras and SBM Offshore .Company is seeking clarification on decision and will update market accordingly.

Diamond Offshore says unit received notice of termination from Petroleo Brasileiro

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc : On August 30, 2016, unit received notice of termination from Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. of drilling contract on Ocean Valor . Co does not believe Petrobras had valid/lawful basis for terminating contract, co to defend rights of unit under contract . Drilling contract was estimated to conclude in accordance with its terms in October 2018 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2bXomra ) Further company coverage: [DO.N] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Petrobras CEO expects to make decision on binding offers for BR Distribuidora in Q1 2017

Petrobras CEO Pedro Parente told reporters on the sidelines of the ONS oil conference in Stavanger, Norway, on Monday: Expects to make decision on binding proposals for BR Distribuidora in Q1 2017. Says: "The binding proposals we assess that we are going to have them by the end of this year and then first quarter next year we will have a decision on this issue." . Says has as not yet received offers for BR Distribuidora (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche and Karolin Schaps) ((gwladys.fouche@thomsonreuters.com;)).