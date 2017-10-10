Pets at Home Group PLC (PETSP.L)
180.30GBp
4:17pm IST
-1.00 (-0.55%)
181.30
180.60
180.90
177.80
342,338
1,704,901
246.30
154.10
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Block trade - Pets At Home says funds related to KKR sold 61 million shares
Oct 10 (Reuters) - PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC
Bookrunner says Pets At Home Group placing books to close at 6.45 pm UKT
Oct 9 (Reuters) - Bookrunner::BLOCK TRADE - PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC: BOOKRUNNER SAYS ORDERS NOT AT 195P RISK MISSING.BLOCK TRADE - PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC: BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS WILL CLOSE AT 6.45 PM UKT . Full Article
Block Trade - Bookrunner says Pets at Home placing books expected to close at short notice
Oct 9 (Reuters) - BOOKRUNNER::BLOCK TRADE - PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC : BOOKRUNNER SAYS PLACING BOOKS ARE COVERED, PRICING GUIDANCE TO COME.BLOCK TRADE - PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC : BOOKRUNNER SAYS PLACING BOOKS EXPECTED TO CLOSE AT SHORT NOTICE. Full Article
Block Trade - Bookrunners says KKR to sell 61 mln shares in Pets at Home Group at 195p/shr
Oct 9 (Reuters) - BOOKRUNNER::BLOCK TRADE - PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC : BOOKRUNNER SAYS PLACING OF 61 MILLION SHARES IN CO , ABOUT 12.2% OF CO'S SHARES CAPITAL.BLOCK TRADE - PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC : BOOKRUNNER SAYS PRICE GUIDANCE IS 195P TO MARKET, DOWN 9.7 PERCENT.BLOCK TRADE - PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC : BOOKRUNNER SAYS KKR, THE SELLER, IS SUBJECT TO A 60 DAY LOCK UP POST PLACING.BLOCK TRADE - PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC : BOFAML IS SOLE BOOKRUNNER FOR THE DEAL.BLOCK TRADE - PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC : BOFA ML IS SOLE BOOKRUNNER FOR THE DEAL.BLOCK TRADE - PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC : BOOKRUNNER SAYS DEAL FOR ABOUT 120-160 MILLION POUNDS. Full Article
Pets At Home says Paul Coby to step down as independent non-executive director
May 25 (Reuters) - Pets At Home Group Plc
Pets at home posts FY group revenue at 834.2 mln stg
May 25 (Reuters) - Pets At Home Group Plc
Pets At Home appoints Mike Iddon as chief financial officer
Pets At Home Group Plc
Pets at Home Q1 revenue up 8.9 pct to 244.2 mln stg
Pets At Home Group Plc
Pets at home says FY total revenue up 6.7 pct
Pets At Home Group Plc
Pets at Home Group Plc announces acquisition of two veterinary specialist referral centres
Pets at Home Group Plc:Announces acquisition of two further veterinary specialist referral centres. Full Article
BRIEF-Bookrunner says Pets At Home Group placing books to close at 6.45 pm UKT
* BLOCK TRADE - PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC: BOOKRUNNER SAYS ORDERS NOT AT 195P RISK MISSING