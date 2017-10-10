Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Block trade - Pets At Home says ‍funds related to KKR sold 61 million shares

Oct 10 (Reuters) - PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC ::BLOCK TRADE - PETS AT HOME: ‍FUNDS RELATED TO KKR SOLD 61 MILLION SHARES RAISING AGGREGATE GROSS SALE PROCEEDS OF ABOUT £119 MILLION THROUGH PLACING​.

Bookrunner says Pets At Home Group ‍placing books to close at 6.45 pm UKT

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Bookrunner::BLOCK TRADE - PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC: BOOKRUNNER SAYS ORDERS NOT AT 195P RISK MISSING‍​.BLOCK TRADE - PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC: BOOKRUNNER SAYS ‍BOOKS WILL CLOSE AT 6.45 PM UKT ​.

‍Block Trade - Bookrunner says Pets at Home placing books expected to close at short notice

Oct 9 (Reuters) - BOOKRUNNER::‍BLOCK TRADE - PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC : BOOKRUNNER SAYS PLACING BOOKS ARE COVERED, PRICING GUIDANCE TO COME.‍BLOCK TRADE - PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC : BOOKRUNNER SAYS PLACING BOOKS EXPECTED TO CLOSE AT SHORT NOTICE.

Block Trade - Bookrunners says KKR to sell 61 mln shares in Pets at Home Group at 195p/shr

Oct 9 (Reuters) - BOOKRUNNER::BLOCK TRADE - PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC : BOOKRUNNER SAYS PLACING OF 61 MILLION SHARES IN CO , ABOUT 12.2% OF CO'S SHARES CAPITAL.BLOCK TRADE - PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC : BOOKRUNNER SAYS PRICE GUIDANCE IS 195P TO MARKET, DOWN 9.7 PERCENT.BLOCK TRADE - PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC : BOOKRUNNER SAYS KKR, THE SELLER, IS SUBJECT TO A 60 DAY LOCK UP POST PLACING.BLOCK TRADE - PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC : BOFAML IS SOLE BOOKRUNNER FOR THE DEAL.BLOCK TRADE - PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC : BOFA ML IS SOLE BOOKRUNNER FOR THE DEAL.BLOCK TRADE - PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC : BOOKRUNNER SAYS DEAL FOR ABOUT 120-160 MILLION POUNDS.

Pets At Home says Paul Coby to step down as independent non-executive director

May 25 (Reuters) - Pets At Home Group Plc ::Says Paul Coby, independent non-executive director, will step down from board with effect.Says Paul will be succeeded by Stansilas Laurent on 11 July 2017.

Pets at home posts FY group revenue at 834.2 mln stg

May 25 (Reuters) - Pets At Home Group Plc ::FY group revenue at 834.2 million stg , up 7.2%.FY statutory pbt 95.4 million stg up 5.8%.FY total dividend payable of 7.5 pence per share."Existing joint venture vet practices already deliver income to group of £47.1m, but have potential to generate more than £80m when fully mature".

Pets At Home appoints Mike Iddon as chief financial officer

Pets At Home Group Plc :Appointment of Mike Iddon as group chief financial officer effective from Oct. 17 2016.

Pets at Home Q1 revenue up 8.9 pct to 244.2 mln stg

Pets At Home Group Plc : Pets at home group plc: Q1 FY17 trading statement . Says group like-for-like revenue growth of 2.7 pct driven by advanced nutrition, omnichannel, vet and grooming services . Says Q1 merchandise like-for-like revenue growth 2.2% . Says Q1 total revenue growth of 8.9 pct to 244.2 mln stg . Says Q1 services revenues up 43.4 pct to 33.7 mln stg . Says our full year outlook remains in-line with market expectations . Says Q1 merchandise revenues up 4.9 pct to 210.5 mln stg .Sees negative impact of around 2 mln stg on operating profit due to forex.

Pets at home says FY total revenue up 6.7 pct

Pets At Home Group Plc : FY total revenue grew by 6.7 pct to 777.8 mln stg (FY15: 729.1 mln stg) . Final dividend of 5.5 pence per share, . FY pre-exceptional trading profit for period was 75.5 mln stg (FY15: 67.9 mln stg) . Sees rollout: 15-20 pets at home superstores, 45-55 vet practices, 50-60 grooming salons in fy 2017 .Sees 2017 capital investment 45 mln stg.

Pets at Home Group Plc announces acquisition of two veterinary specialist referral centres

Pets at Home Group Plc:Announces acquisition of two further veterinary specialist referral centres.