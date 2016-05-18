Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Peyto Exploration & Development announces closing of $172.5 mln equity offering

Peyto Exploration & Development Q1 FFO per share C$0.88

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp : Q1 2016 production increased to 609 MMCFE/D from 490 MMCFE/D . Has elected to hold approximately 10,000 BOE/D of new 2016 production additions offline from April to October . Received board of director approval to increase pace of its near term hedging program, up to 85% of forecast volumes . Peyto earns $42 million in Q1 2016 .Q1 FFO per share C$0.88.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp confirms dividends for January 15, 2016 and the renewal and extension of its credit facility

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp:Says monthly dividend with respect to December 2015 of $0.11 per common share is to be paid on January 15, 2016, for shareholders of record date on December 31.Ex-dividend date is December 29.Says has renewed and extended its syndicated $1.0 billion revolving credit facility with a new stated term date of December 4, 2019.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Confirms Dividends for December 15, 2015

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp:Confirms that the monthly dividend with respect to November 2015 of $0.11 per common share is to be paid on December 15, 2015, for shareholders of record on November 30, 2015.ex-dividend date is November 26, 2015.