Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (PEY.TO)
18.45CAD
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
$18.45
--
--
--
--
588,156
$38.05
$18.37
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Peyto Exploration & Development announces closing of $172.5 mln equity offering
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp
Peyto Exploration & Development Q1 FFO per share C$0.88
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp confirms dividends for January 15, 2016 and the renewal and extension of its credit facility
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp:Says monthly dividend with respect to December 2015 of $0.11 per common share is to be paid on January 15, 2016, for shareholders of record date on December 31.Ex-dividend date is December 29.Says has renewed and extended its syndicated $1.0 billion revolving credit facility with a new stated term date of December 4, 2019. Full Article
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Confirms Dividends for December 15, 2015
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp:Confirms that the monthly dividend with respect to November 2015 of $0.11 per common share is to be paid on December 15, 2015, for shareholders of record on November 30, 2015.ex-dividend date is November 26, 2015. Full Article
BRIEF-Peyto announces Q1 FFO per share C$0.85
* Peyto announces Q1 2017 results and expands Brazeau core area