Pfizer reports 5.4 pct passive stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals - ‍​SEC filing

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc ::Pfizer Inc reports 5.4 percent passive stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc as of October 10, 2017 - ‍​SEC filing.

The Nature's Bounty Co names Mark Gelbert chief scientific officer

Oct 16 (Reuters) - The Nature's Bounty Co [RIC:RIC:CRLYNY.UL]::The Nature's Bounty Co. names Mark Gelbert chief scientific officer.Most recently, Gelbert was senior vice president of Global Research and Development and Switch for Pfizer Consumer Healthcare​.

FDA approves Pfizer's Lyrica® CR extended-release tablets CV

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc :Pfizer Inc - ‍U.S. FDA approves Lyrica CR extended-release tablets CV​.Says ‍Lyrica CR did not receive approval for management of fibromyalgia​.Pfizer inc - ‍lyrica cr did not receive approval for management of fibromyalgia​.Pfizer - in PHN study, 73.6% of patients in Lyrica CR group achieved at least 50% improvement in pain intensity compared with 54.6% in placebo group.

Nestle has no comment on Pfizer's consumer healthcare business

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Nestle SA :Nestle declines comment on any interest in Pfizer's consumer healthcare business, says does not comment on rumours as a matter of policy.

Pfizer reviewing strategic alternatives for Consumer Healthcare business

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc :Pfizer reviewing strategic alternatives for Consumer Healthcare business.Pfizer - engaged Centerview Partners LLC, Guggenheim Securities LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC as financial advisors for strategic review process​.Pfizer - ‍range of options will be considered, including a full or partial separation of Consumer Healthcare business from pfizer through a spin-off​.

Pfizer to have exclusive rights to distribute, commercialize CRESEMBA in Europe

June 14 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc ::Pfizer receives exclusive commercialization rights in Europe for CRESEMBA, a novel treatment for potentially life-threatening fungal infections among immunocompromised patients.Pfizer will have exclusive rights to distribute and commercialize CRESEMBA in Europe, including Austria, France, Germany, Italy and UK.Pfizer will be responsible for additional CRESEMBA launches, predominantly in Europe, which are expected throughout 2017 and 2018​.Basilea will remain marketing authorization holder for CRESEMBA in European Union.

Basilea announces license agreement with Pfizer for antifungal Cresemba

June 14 (Reuters) - Basilea Pharmaceutica AG ::Basilea announces license agreement with Pfizer for antifungal Cresemba® (isavuconazole) for Europe, Russia, Turkey And Israel.Under terms of agreement, Basilea will receive an upfront payment of CHF 70 million.Basilea will receive royalties in mid-teen range on Pfizer's sales in territory.Says considering collaboration with Pfizer, Basilea's total product sales are expected at approximately CHF 11 million for year.Will be eligible to get up to $427 million in additional payments upon achievement of pre-specified regulatory and sales milestones​.Contribution from transaction in 2017 is estimated at approximately CHF 6 million through revenue recognition and royalty payments.Says contribution from transaction in 2017 is estimated at about CHF 6 million through revenue recognition and royalty payments.Subject to deal closing, sees financial guidance for 2017 to improve.Pfizer will have right to manufacture isavuconazole and to exclusively commercialize drug in Europe, Russia, Turkey And Israel.Cresemba sales after deal closing will be booked by Pfizer.Subject to deal closing, co sees total operating expenses reduced to approximately CHF 9-10 million on average per month for 2017.Subject to deal closing, sees operating loss of approximately CHF 2-3 million on average per month for 2017.

Pfizer announces approval by China FDA of XELJANZ

Pfizer Inc :Pfizer announces approval by the China Food and Drug Administration of XELJANZ®, the first oral jak inhibitor for adult patients with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis.

Pfizer to cancel listing in the United Kingdom

Pfizer Inc : Applied to United Kingdom Listing Authority to cancel standard listing of company's common stock . Will be cancelling listing of its common stock from six Swiss exchange .Effective date of cancellation is intended to be 23 march 2017.

Appaloosa LP dissolves share stake in Citigroup, Bank of America - SEC Filing

Appaloosa LP : Appaloosa lp dissolves share stake in citigroup inc . Appaloosa lp dissolves share stake in bank of america corp . Appaloosa lp dissolves share stake in general motors co . Appaloosa lp takes share stake of 4.8 million shares in pfizer inc . Appaloosa lp takes share stake of 3.3 million shares in mylan n v . Appaloosa lp takes share stake of 5.1 million adrs in teva pharmaceutical . Appaloosa lp ups share stake in facebook inc by 47.0 percent to 2.2 million class a shares . Appaloosa lp ups share stake in qualcomm inc by 55.6 percent to 1.4 million shares . Appaloosa lp ups share stake in southwest airlines co by 106.4 percent to 1.2 million shares . Appaloosa lp dissolves share stake in synchrony financial .Appaloosa lp - change in holdings are as of dec 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of sept 30, 2016.