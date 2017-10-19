Pfizer Inc (PFE.N)
36.42USD
20 Oct 2017
$36.42
5,064,356
$36.60
$29.83
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Pfizer reports 5.4 pct passive stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals - SEC filing
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc
The Nature's Bounty Co names Mark Gelbert chief scientific officer
Oct 16 (Reuters) - The Nature's Bounty Co [RIC:RIC:CRLYNY.UL]::The Nature's Bounty Co. names Mark Gelbert chief scientific officer.Most recently, Gelbert was senior vice president of Global Research and Development and Switch for Pfizer Consumer Healthcare. Full Article
FDA approves Pfizer's Lyrica® CR extended-release tablets CV
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc
Nestle has no comment on Pfizer's consumer healthcare business
Oct 11 (Reuters) - Nestle SA
Pfizer reviewing strategic alternatives for Consumer Healthcare business
Oct 10 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc
Pfizer to have exclusive rights to distribute, commercialize CRESEMBA in Europe
June 14 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc
Basilea announces license agreement with Pfizer for antifungal Cresemba
June 14 (Reuters) - Basilea Pharmaceutica AG
Pfizer announces approval by China FDA of XELJANZ
Pfizer Inc
Pfizer to cancel listing in the United Kingdom
Pfizer Inc
Appaloosa LP dissolves share stake in Citigroup, Bank of America - SEC Filing
Appaloosa LP : Appaloosa lp dissolves share stake in citigroup inc . Appaloosa lp dissolves share stake in bank of america corp . Appaloosa lp dissolves share stake in general motors co . Appaloosa lp takes share stake of 4.8 million shares in pfizer inc . Appaloosa lp takes share stake of 3.3 million shares in mylan n v . Appaloosa lp takes share stake of 5.1 million adrs in teva pharmaceutical . Appaloosa lp ups share stake in facebook inc by 47.0 percent to 2.2 million class a shares . Appaloosa lp ups share stake in qualcomm inc by 55.6 percent to 1.4 million shares . Appaloosa lp ups share stake in southwest airlines co by 106.4 percent to 1.2 million shares . Appaloosa lp dissolves share stake in synchrony financial .Appaloosa lp - change in holdings are as of dec 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of sept 30, 2016. Full Article
BRIEF-Pfizer reports 5.4 pct passive stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals - SEC filing
* Pfizer Inc reports 5.4 percent passive stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc as of October 10, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ywc5E7) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)