Provident Financial PLC (PFG.L)
916.79GBp
4:15pm IST
-18.21 (-1.95%)
935.00
931.00
935.50
903.50
222,799
1,888,270
3,284.00
426.60
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Provident financial confirms FY dividend will not be paid
Oct 13 (Reuters) - Provident Financial Plc
UK's Information Commissioner's Office fines Provident Financial's Vanquis Bank
Oct 10 (Reuters) - UK'S INFORMATION COMMISSIONER'S OFFICE::UK'S INFORMATION COMMISSIONER'S OFFICE - BRADFORD-BASED BANK AND LONDON ADVERTISING FIRM FINED OVER ILLEGAL MARKETING.ICO- VANQUIS BANK INSTIGATED A CAMPAIGN TO SEND 870,849 SPAM TEXT MESSAGES AND 620,000 SPAM EMAILS TO PROMOTE ITS CREDIT CARDS.UK'S ICO - VANQUIS BANK HAS NOW BEEN FINED £75,000 BY ICO. Full Article
Provident Financial Q3 profit performance in line with internal plans
Provident Financial Plc
Provident Financial says H1 adj pretax profit up 17.6 pct
Provident Financial Plc
Provident Financial plc recommends final dividend
Provident Financial plc:Says directors are recommending final dividend in respect of the financial year ended Dec. 31, 2015 of 80.9 p per share (2014: 63.9p).Says dividend will be paid on June 24, 2016 to shareholders who are on register of members at May 20, 2016. Full Article
Ex-divs to take 2.4 points off FTSE 100 on Oct 26
LONDON, Oct 23 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.42 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Barratt De